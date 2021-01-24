Nearly a year has passed — a year! —since the pandemic darkened our doors and words like social distancing became part of our vernacular. In the early days of the state-mandated shutdown, we launched the Stay-Put Cooking series, and one of the first recipes on the menu was pizza dough.

From where I type, pizza night has been a weekly thing over the past 11 months. It has brought us both great comfort and yes, sparked joy, when both seemed all too often in short supply. It gave me something to do with my two hands, and in the summer months, it gave me a canvas for the glorious bounty of local produce.

Lately, I have been itching to expand my pizza horizons and to explore its other forms, particularly the calzone, a staple of East Coast pizzerias. Put simply, the calzone is pizza dough folded in half into a crescent or half-moon shape, very much like a turnover or empanada.

More than 20 years ago, when I studied in Italy, my chef instructor Sergio instilled in me that pizza is an aromatized dough; without deliberate seasoning, it is nothing special. That principle is even more the case with its folded-over cousin.

Instinctively, I knew my pizza dough would need some editing, to give it added structure for its new shape. For support, I turned to bread flour with its higher protein content, and added an additional step of proofing the dough, also known as a second rise, to develop flavor. While the dough proofs, you can ponder filling options or where did 2020 go.

Here’s to new adventures.

CALZONE DOUGH

Recipe by Kim O'Donnel.

Makes four 8-inch pieces.

Keep in mind that unlike pizza dough, calzone requires two rises and therefore more time. This is a project recipe, perhaps better suited for a weekend afternoon.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups warm water (100 to 105 F)

1 (1/4-ounce) envelope dry yeast, or 2 1/4 teaspoons

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups bread flour

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for greasing

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water, for egg wash

Directions:

1. Pour the warm water into a large bowl and add the yeast. Fork whisk until dissolved and cover until the mixture is slightly foamy, 5 to 10 minutes.

2. Add half of each type of flour (1 cup each), stirring until just combined. Think of this step as hydrating the flour. Gradually add the remaining half of each type of flour (1 cup each), stirring between additions, until you get a sticky and maybe even shaggy dough that just clears the sides of the bowl. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt, making sure it gets incorporated. Depending on the weather (humidity, heat) and the temperature of your kitchen, your dough may absorb the flour at different rates, and that’s OK.

3. Dump the dough and random scraps onto a work surface. Begin kneading in the following manner: Punch gently but firmly, fold in half and turn (rotate 15 minutes on your imaginary clock, or a one-quarter turn). Make “punch, fold, turn” your mantra until your dough becomes a springy, soft and smooth ball, like baby’s skin. With the higher protein content of the bread flour, this may take up to 10 minutes.

4. Drizzle a large bowl with olive oil and add the dough, turning until coated. Cover with a towel or plastic wrap and place in a warm spot, away from drafts. (Plan B: place in a lightly greased pot with a lid.) Let rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Press the dough with your finger; if the indentation remains, your dough is ready for proofing.

5. Lightly dust your work surface with flour. Place the dough on top and cut into four equal pieces. Shape each piece into a ball and lightly sprinkle with flour, making sure they are spaced a few inches apart. Place plastic on top and let proof for about 1 hour.

6. While the dough proofs, preheat the oven to 510 F (or the highest possible setting).

7. Make the herb rub: In a small ball, stir together the dried oregano, remaining half teaspoon of salt and olive oil.

8. Prepare your fillings: This may include grating cheese, cooking greens or chopping cured meat. (See box for ideas.)

9. With a silicone brush or paper towel, lightly grease a sheet pan with oil.

10. Work with one dough ball at a time. Dust the work surface with flour, as needed. With both hands, pick up the dough and hold at the edges, moving it in a circle, to begin shaping. Lay dough on top of the flour and now work from the center, moving it toward the edges, rotating a quarter-turn as you go. Continue until you have an 8-inch circle.

11. Lightly brush about 1 teaspoon of the herb rub all over the dough. Place filling on bottom half of circle, keeping 1/2-inch dough borders free of filling.

12. Fold the top half over the bottom, pressing the edges as they meet. With a fork, press along the edges to crimp.

13. Lightly brush the egg wash on top. With a paring knife, make a few incisions on the top to create steam vents.

14. Place on the prepared pan and bake until deep golden brown, 15 minutes.

15. Carefully transfer to a rack and let cool for a few minutes before slicing. Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping, if you like.

Reheats well in a 350 F oven.

BROCCOLI RABE FILLING

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon salt

1 pound broccoli rabe (also known as rapini), washed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)

2 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 to 1/2 cup ricotta cheese

Directions:

1. Trim the rabe, removing any thick, woody ends or browned leaves, as needed.

2. Fill a medium pot with water and bring to a boil. Add the salt and the rabe and return to a boil. Set a timer for 2 minutes. Drain under cold water, pat dry and cut into 1-inch pieces.

3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the onion. Fry until the ends are slightly crispy, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and the chopped rabe, turning to coat with the onions and the oil. Cook until the greens look slightly dry, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the red pepper flakes and season with more salt as needed.

4. Transfer mixture to a bowl and let cool for a few minutes. Stir in the ricotta until evenly distributed.