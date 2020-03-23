Stay-Put Cooking is a daily kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

With the first week of social distancing under our belts, it feels like a good opportunity to take inventory of the refrigerator and see what needs using up. This practice of eating down one’s pantry takes me back to 2009, when I organized an Eating Down the Fridge challenge on washingtonpost.com. At the time, it was a fun and enlightening exercise, but I’ll be honest: I didn’t feel like I do now, heeding the call of using up what I have on hand and stretching my pantry as much as possible during this uncertain time.

Cooking creatively without the option of food shopping on a whim takes practice. And we’ve all been there, staring at the inside of the fridge or the cabinets, failing to get inspired at the end of a long day. But there is something we can make with what we have on hand, and it’s called a frittata.

An Italian word for an egg skillet pie, a frittata is the perfect vehicle for the sundry vegetable doodads lingering in the vegetable crisper. In less trying times, this is what I make when the day has gotten away from me, assuming I’ve got four to six eggs, some semblance of an onion and a potato. That’s really all you need to get started.

Anything more is like frittata gold -- the less-than-perfect spinach, the remnants of a sweet pepper or some herbs that have seen better days. For the frittata pictured in the photo above, I used a small handful of raggedy parsley, a small hunk of a yellow bell pepper, some overwintered kale from my garden and an onion that was sprouting a green appendage. You get the idea.

Best of all, right now when our sense of time may be warped and dinner may be lunch or breakfast is being served at all hours, the frittata fits right in like an old friend.

Frittata Template

Makes 4 hearty servings

Ingredients

1 medium potato, peeled and sliced into half moons (about 1 cup)

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

3 tablespoons oil or butter

1 medium onion, shallot or leek, finely chopped

6 large eggs

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Possible add-on options: ½ red bell pepper, minced; handful of chopped spinach or chard, cherry tomatoes, chopped parsley

Directions:

Place the sliced potato in a small saucepan and cover with water by a few inches. Add 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, cover and bring to a boil. Cook until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and transfer to a small bowl.

Heat a 10- or 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, tilting the pan to coat. Add the onion, turning with tongs until coated, and cook for about 5 minutes. It’s okay if the ends get a little crispy. Add the potatoes, turning frequently to encourage browning, and cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Add any of the other vegetables, if using, turning until coated.

Crack the eggs into a medium bowl with the remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and the pepper, and whisk with a fork. Reduce the heat under the skillet to medium-low. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet, tilting to evenly distribute, and cover. Increase the heat to medium and cook until the eggs are nearly set, 8 to 10 minutes.

Optional final step: Place the skillet under the broiler until the surface of the eggs puffs up and browns, about 1 minute.

Let cool for a few minutes. Cut the frittata into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.