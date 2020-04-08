How to hard boil eggs

I know, everybody calls them hard-boiled eggs. But here’s the thing: If you boil eggs – which means your cooking water is at 212 F and above – you will end up with something more akin to rubber. The yolks will develop a gray ring, and it’s all very unpleasant.

So if you plan to eat the shell-on eggs you’ve just set on the stove, the technique is more of a rapid simmer. Yes, the difference does sound subtle, but it is a game changer. If I had a magic wand, I’d kick the term hard-boiled to the curb and replace it with hard-cooked.

Essentially what we’re doing is cooking the eggs just before a rapid boil, about 200 F. You’ll see lots of small bubbles but nothing volcanic. (An instant-read thermometer is helpful.) At this point, you cover the pot and immediately remove from the heat. The trick here is that the eggs continue to cook, a term chefs refer to as passive cooking. Set the timer for six minutes if you want soft yolks; for something a little firmer, set it for nine minutes.

After passively cooking, you transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water (I like to think it as moving to a cold plunge after sitting in a hot tub). A few minutes of cool down, then the eggs are ready to peel. You can cook the eggs in advance, but do store them with shell on in the refrigerator until ready to use.

A few tips as you get started:

