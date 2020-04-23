If you want to have your own tulip garden, here are tips for tulip success.

Plant tulips in full sun, preferably in areas with at least six hours of sun daily.

Plant tulips in October. That gives the tulips the 12 weeks of cold many types need.

When planting, plant them pointy side up (like a Hershey Kiss).

Plant bulbs 2.5 to 3 times deeper than the bulb height.

Tulips have a range of heights and bloom dates, from early season to late season. Check these specifics when planning several types of tulips.

Bulbs can remain in the ground year-round.

Source: Penn State Extension and Alyssa Hagarman, horticulture specialist at Hershey Gardens

Plant pairs

You can come up with your own plant companions for tulips. Cornell University’s Department of Horticulture has more than a dozen combinations that consider height, color and how foliage can mask fading tulip leaves. The suggestions can be found at bit.ly/TulipCombos.

