Saturday is National French Fry Day and at least two businesses are giving away free fries.

To get the freebies, you’ll need to order through an app.

Saturday, Sheetz locations will give free fries to customers ordering through the Sheetz app. The convenience store also has 15 different dipping sauces.

Saturday, McDonald’s will give customers free medium fries with any order through Uber Easts starting at 11 a.m. Orders need to be place through the Uber Eats app.

