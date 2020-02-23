For Christians who observe the 40-day season of abstinence known as Lent, the next few days may be more sugary and fat-filled than usual.

Shrove Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras (or Fasnacht Day in this neck of the woods), is the eve of Lent and perhaps the final opportunity to indulge for a while. It also may explain the collective clamor for all things fried and sugary, from fasnachts to paczki, king cake to malasadas.

If you’re Catholic, you may have also grown up with meatless Fridays, and depending on how observant your family, it may have been a seasonal or year-round ritual. Fish was and remains at the center of the Friday dinner plate, and more often than not, it has been fried.

In the south, fish frys (not to be confused with french fries) have a long history connected to enslaved people from West Africa and the Caribbean.

“If you were an enslaved person and had Sundays off, you had a fish fry,” historian John T. Edge told me in a 2007 interview for the Washington Post. Edge is an author of several books on iconic American cooking and is the director of the Southern Foodways Alliance at the University of Mississippi.

“It was something the working class could take control of even though they didn’t own their own farm or have access to their own livestock,” Edge said. “They could take their cane pole and catch their dinner.”

The Lenten Friday fish fry is believed to have originated in Wisconsin among Catholics of German and Polish descent who had access to an abundance of freshwater fish. To this day, Catholic archdioceses across the country list fish frys in their communities, including Lancaster.

From fasnachts to fish fillets, the method in question is deep frying, which involves submerging food in very hot fat, resulting in that universally beloved crispy outer coating.

Essentially what you’re making is a stovetop boiling springs of sorts, and this is how it works: Upon contact with hot fat (between 350 and 400 F), the surface of the food creates a seal, or what we know as a crust. Two things happen as a result: While the crust continues to crisp up and turn golden brown, it acts as a barrier to the fat, keeping it from further permeating the food. Meanwhile, steam moisture forms underneath the crust, helping the food to cook through.

Maintaining the temperature of the fat is mission critical to light and crispy morsels. This is why correctly prepared fried food absorbs less fat than you might think, and why under-350 F fat means greater absorption and greasy, soggy results.

A personal note, before sharing a few deep-fried recipes: I am aware of the juxtaposition of sharing deep-frying-at-home tricks and tips exactly one week after my essay about my family heart history that appeared in these pages. Deep frying is not exactly a heart-healthy activity and, as such, should be an occasional treat, not a way of life.

NOTES ON FAT The most important factor in choosing a fat is smoking point, the maximum temperature before it starts to burn and smoke. In addition to the unpleasant aroma of burning fat, it means it’s breaking down and releasing potentially harmful free radicals into the atmosphere and potentially into your food. My personal preference is to use neutral fats, those without a distinctive flavor. Neutral fats with a smoking point of 350 F and higher: Safflower oil, rice bran oil, peanut oil, sunflower oil, canola oil, grapeseed oil, nonhydrogenated vegetable shortening. Flavored fats with a smoking point of 350 F and higher: avocado oil, ghee (clarified butter), lard, coconut oil, corn oil. Note: I did not include olive oil. If you do use olive oil, be sure it is not extra virgin, as it is too unstable for deep frying. Look for pomace olive oil. P.S.: You can reuse oil as long as it’s been filtered and stored in the refrigerator. After the second time, the oil does start to break down, a sign that it’s time to discard.

HUSH PUPPIES

These cornmeal fritters are a traditional side to fried fish in the south and arguably a more lip-smacking companion than french fries. Instead of the traditional buttermilk, I swap in equally rich coconut milk for a nondairy change of pace.

Excerpted from “The Meat Lover’s Meatless Celebrations” by Kim O’Donnel.

Makes 20 to 22 pieces.

Ingredients:

2 cups medium-grind cornmeal (stone-ground if possible)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground chile pepper of choice

1/4 cup scallions, root and dark green tops removed, minced

1/4 cup very finely minced onion

1 egg, beaten lightly

1 1/2 cups coconut milk

2 cups neutral oil

Directions:

Place the cornmeal, baking powder and chile pepper in a medium bowl and stir together. Add the scallions, onion, egg and coconut milk, stirring until well mixed. The mixture will look like wet sand.

Heat the oil in a 9-inch-wide pot or saucepan until it reaches 350 F.

Arrange a few paper towels on an adjacent work surface or a wire rack for draining.

Using a tablespoon or ice cream scoop, drop the batter into the hot oil. You should be able to get three to four hush puppies going at the same time. Fry until golden brown and firm, about 60 seconds per side.

Remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to towels or rack.

Eat hot or keep warm in the oven at 225 F.

CALAS

Most folks think of the beignet as the fried fritter of New Orleans, but it has a lesser-known cousin, the calas, with an African-American rice connection. This is a two-day process that includes mashing cooked rice and letting it proof overnight with yeast.

Adapted from “Donuts: An American Passion” by John T. Edge.

Makes about 24 pieces.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup uncooked long-grain rice

2 1/4 cups cold water

1 package active dry yeast

1/2 cup hot water, about 100 F

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1/3 cup granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

3/4 teaspoons salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

24 ounces (3 cups) non-hydrogenated vegetable shortening or 4 cups neutral oil

powdered sugar, for dusting

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, combine rice and cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Lower heat, cover and cook until rice is soft and water is nearly absorbed, about 20 minutes. Drain off any excess water.

Scoop rice into a large mixing bowl and mash it to a pulp with the back of a spoon or with a potato masher. Set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, fork-whisk the yeast and hot water until blended and let water get foamy, about 5 minutes. Stir the yeast mixture into the rice until no longer visible. Cover with plastic and set aside to proof overnight. (Note: On warm days above 65 F, store in the refrigerator and bring up to temperature before proceeding.)

Stir the eggs, granulated sugar, nutmeg, salt and flour into the rice mixture until no longer visible. Cover with a kitchen towel and set aside while you heat the shortening.

Spoon the shortening into a 9- or 10-inch pot and let melt over medium-high heat until it reaches 350 F. Drop heaping teaspoons of dough into the pot and fry until golden brown on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a wire rack. Dust with powdered sugar and serve while hot.

HANDY-DANDY FRY TOOLS Despite popular belief, you don't need a special rig (or a fry basket) to deep fry at home. Here’s what you do need.

Pots & pans: As long as you have a pot that's at least four inches deep, you're in business. An everyday skillet is generally too shallow and a deep pasta pot is typically too deep.

Retrievers: Once that fat gets hot, you definitely want to use something other than a fork to move food in and out. A slotted spoon, spider sieve or long tongs are all good options. A slotted spoon is also handy to remove any burned bits in between batches.

Thermometer: This is the most important tool to have in your fry kit. If your thermometer is looking a little long in the tooth, invest the $15 for a new one so that you get the most accurate read on your boiling fat. These also double as candy thermometers.

FRIED FISH FILLETS

This is a simple, southern-inspired style preparation that results in a thin crust versus the battered armor of a British-style fish and chips. Any kind of white fish is fair game, as long as the fillets are no thicker than 3/4 inch. Trout and blue fish also are great choices. You may notice that the amount of salt and pepper is on the high side; that’s for seasoning the flour, which in turn seasons the fish.

Recipe by Kim O'Donnel.

Makes 2 to 3 servings; amounts can be doubled.

Ingredients:

3 to 4 cups neutral oil

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornmeal, preferably stone-ground for texture

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 pound white fish fillets, about 1/2 to 3/4-inch thick (flounder, whiting, Pacific cod, perch are some choices)

Fresh chopped parsley and lemon wedges, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 225 F.

Add 3 cups of the oil to a 9- or 10-inch pot or saucepan. It should be at least 1 1/2 inches deep. If not, add the remaining cup of oil. Heat until it reaches 360 F. If using vegetable shortening, melt the solids before taking its temperature.

Arrange a few paper towels on an adjacent work surface or a wire rack for draining.

Place the flour, cornmeal, salt and pepper on a dinner plate or in a shallow dish, stirring together until well mixed.

Pat the fish dry with a paper towel on both sides. If the fillets are longer than six inches, consider cutting them in half. Place the fillets, one at a time, into the seasoned flour, pressing until it sticks on both sides.

With tongs, carefully lay the fish into the hot fat away from you and cover for 2 minutes. Turn the fish and return the cover, cooking for an additional 90 seconds, adjusting the heat as needed to maintain 360 F.

Using a slotted spoon or spider sieve, lift the fish out of the fat and transfer to drain. Eat hot or keep warm in the oven until ready to serve.