Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Probably best known as a hack for chopping fresh basil, chiffonnade is a handy knife trick for chopping all kinds of greens. Pronounced shif-oh-nod, this French term means “made of rags,” but in the kitchen, you’re likely to end up with something that resembles thin ribbons instead.

Chiffonade is particularly useful when working with a large amount of greens, whether you’re making an oversized raw salad or a mess of greens that you’re planning to braise on the stovetop. The two-step method begins with stacking the leaves into a small pile (and in batches as needed). You’ll roll the pile like a carpet then cut crosswise to get the chiffonade “rags.” The technique doesn’t just save time; it ensures evenly sized pieces.

We've put together a video with the how-to details, but really the only way to get good at this chiffonade business is to practice. The kale salad recipe that follows is a great place to start while this cool weather crop is in season.

Raw Kale Salad

Excerpted from “The Meat Lover’s Meatless Celebrations” by Kim O’Donnel.

Makes 4 to 6 side servings.

Ingredients:

1 whole clove garlic, peeled

1 bunch lacinato kale (also known as Tuscan or dinosaur kale), center ribs removed (about 5 cups)

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup unsalted almonds or walnuts, chopped

Optional add-ons: ¼ cup grated pecorino or Parmesan cheese

¼ to 1/3 cup dried breadcrumbs

Directions:

Make a garlic paste: Thinly slice the garlic and sprinkle some salt on top. Finely chop. Lay the flat side of your knife directly on top of the garlic. Place the palm of your non-dominant hand on top of the knife and smear the garlic until you have a paste.

Wash the kale leaves and dry thoroughly in a salad spinner. Stack several leaves in a small pile, roll up like a carpet and thinly slice the roll crosswise. (See video for how-to details.)

Place the garlic paste and the chopped kale in a medium bowl along with the lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. With tongs or your hands, toss and turn the kale until thoroughly coated, massaging the mixture until the kale has shrunken in volume by half, about 4 minutes.

Add the nuts and the cheese or breadcrumbs, if using. Serve at room temperature.