The pandemic has me doing a lot of sitting — at my work-from-home desk, but also on my meditation cushion. What was once a curious “thing” that I’d try occasionally has become a daily part of my life, as essential as brushing my teeth or making dinner. The many meditation styles to choose from read like a menu but are all based on a central principle: to quiet the mind so that you can rejoin the big world with more clarity and ease.

As a relative newbie, I take the smorgasbord approach, grazing where my fork and appetite take me but always sopping up the wisdom gravy from whoever is teaching on Zoom.

In the lead up to Valentine’s Day and our collective rush to find the perfect way to say “I love you,” one style — metta meditation — feels particularly apt. Also known as loving-kindness meditation, metta focuses on repeating short phrases that you can say out loud or silently while bringing a loved one (or even a stranger) to mind. One example goes like this: May you be safe and well, may you be happy and at ease, may you feel loving and loved.

Without fail, every time I sit for metta practice, I think of the 1965 Hal David and Burt Bacharach tune “What the World Needs Now” (the Broadway for Orlando version done in 2016 is a personal fave). For those who don’t know the words, the chorus goes something like this:

What the world needs now is love, sweet love

It’s the only thing that’s there’s just too little of

What the world needs now is love, sweet love

No, not just for some but for everyone.

What does all of this have to do with dinner for two and heart-shaped goodies and the whisper of sweet nothings? In a pandemic year, just about everything.

As you make plans to fete your main squeeze(s), I propose a toast (and a challenge): to celebrate at home and spread those Cupid wings from the safety of your own love nest. Many of you are understandably weary of cooking; that’s your cue to order takeout from your favorite local spots. Can we, for just a little bit longer, stay put for the greater good, while we wait to be vaccinated and for kinder, gentler weather? Can we embrace the spirit of loving kindness for all (not just some)?

Deep in my Valentine-shaped heart, I think so.

Inspired by steakhouse classics, the celebrate-at-home menu that follows includes tips on pan-searing a steak for two, with my take on Caesar salad (for sharing tête-à-tête, but of course). Bones not your thing? We got you covered, with cauliflower “steaks” roasted at high heat.

Here’s to love and the light it brings, and to brighter days when we can meet again, at the table.



PAN-SEARED STEAK FOR TWO

Recipe by Kim O’Donnel.

Don’t let a snow-covered grill (or any grill, for that matter) get in the way of cooking a delicious steak. Although it will never mimic the flavor of smoke and wood, a cast-iron skillet can produce a gorgeous crust of dining-out caliber. Here’s how you do it.

A note on cuts of steak: For the sear-and-finish method, you’re looking for cuts of steak that are inherently tender, cook quickly and fit inside a 12-inch skillet. My personal favorites include New York strip and rib-eye, preferably bone-in. Filet mignon may be the most tender cut but it also lacks the marbling of fat that gives other cuts much more flavor.

Ingredients:

1 pound steak of choice

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 to 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Directions:

1. Place the steak on a plate and let the steak come closer to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to 400 F.

3. In a small bowl, stir together the oil and salt, then brush it all over the steak.

4. Place a cast-iron skillet over high heat until almost smoking. With tongs, lay the steak in the hot pan and cook for about 2 minutes on the first side, adjusting the heat if it gets smoky.

5. Turn on the second side and cook for 1 minute. Turn again, cooking for 1 minute. (the frequent turning in the first few minutes helps with even browning.)

6. Now’s the time to decide on steak doneness and using an instant read thermometer to take its temperature. For medium rare you’re looking for about 130 F (a total of about 8 minutes); medium is 140 F (9 to 10 minutes). At the four-minute mark, turn the steak once more. You have two choices: you can cover and keep on the stove top (provided your kitchen vents are working) or you can transfer uncovered to the preheated oven.

7. When the steak is close to your desired doneness, remove from heat and add the butter, tilting the pan so that it covers the surface. Use a spoon to ladle some of that browned butter on top, making sure you turn the steak at least once.

8. Transfer to a cutting board and slice against the grain.

CAULIFLOWER STEAKS FOR TWO

Adapted from “PNW Veg” by Kim O’Donnel.

Ingredients:

About 1 pound head cauliflower, leaves removed and washed well

3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 450 F.

2. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

3. Trim the green stem end of the cauliflower so that it is flat and flush with your cutting surface, leaving about ½ inch. Turn the cauliflower upright and carefully trim on all four sides to create a straight edge. Crumbly, loose florets are inevitable; don’t fret. (You can save and use for another time.) From top to bottom, slice into ½-inch-thick steaks (1-inch is too thick). For large cauliflower, slice in half, then cut each half into steaks.

4. Stir together the oil, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Arrange the cauliflower in a single layer on the lined pan and brush both sides with seasoned oil. The cauliflower should be glistening (but not dripping); gradually add more oil as needed.

5. Roast until fork tender and caramelized, about 30 minutes.

CAESAR-ISH DRESSING

Adapted from “The Meat Lover’s Meatless Celebrations” by Kim O’Donnel.

Makes about 3/4 cup.

With no raw egg to worry about, this vinaigrette will maintain its lemony punch for a few days in the refrigerator.

Ingredients:

A few pinches of salt for pulverizing garlic

1 clove garlic

2 anchovy fillets, rinsed (Plan B: 1 teaspoon capers, rinsed)

Juice of 1 lemon (about 4 tablespoons)

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire (Fish-free Plan B: soy sauce or wheat-free tamari)

1/3 cup olive oil

Grated Pecorino Romano or parmesan, for garnish

Directions:

1. Pulverize the garlic, with the salt, into a paste. You can do this two ways: with a mortar and pestle or by laying the flat side of a sharp knife on top of the garlic. With one hand on the handle and the palm of the other on top of blade, press on the garlic in a smearing fashion.

2. Smear the anchovies (or capers) in the same manner until mushy.

3. Transfer to an eight-ounce jar, along with the lemon, mustard, Worcestershire and olive oil. Replace the lid and shake like crazy.

4. Taste for oil/acid balance and adjust as needed. Because the anchovies, mustard and Worstershire all are salty, it is likely you won’t need additional salt, but if so, here’s when you might add.

5. Drizzle over romaine lettuce, iceberg or something heartier like radicchio, just before serving. Add enough until the leaves are slightly glistening, not dripping. Garnish with cheese as you like.

SALSA VERDE

Whether you’re chowing down on beef or cauliflower, this bright sauce will be a welcome complement to the fat of your entrée and liven up the plate. It’s also a great way to use up the leafy herbs languishing in the refrigerator crisper drawer.

Makes a scant 1 cup.

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped (feel free to use half cilantro, based on what you have on hand)

1 clove garlic, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and drained

6 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar or fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Pinch ground cayenne (optional)

Directions:

1. Place the parsley, garlic and capers in the small bowl of a food processor, mini chopper or stand blender. Pulse 5 to 8 times, as you’re looking for a textured sauce.

2. Add the oil, vinegar, oregano and cayenne and pulse an additional 5 to 8 times. Taste for acidity and texture, adding more vinegar or lemon juice as needed. If sauce is too thick, add 1 tablespoon more of the oil.

3. Serve at the table for spooning atop steak or cauliflower (or your favorite grain). Sauce can be made 1 day in advance and keeps for a few days in the refrigerator in an airtight container.