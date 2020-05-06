Stay-Put Cooking is a daily kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Even in the best of times, I’m attracted to the homey simplicity of a one-layer cake. I am far more dazzled by inverting a Bundt pan than by stacking two layers and doing broad strokes of icing. I love the anticipation of the pan “flip,” fingers always crossed that the cake will emerge intact. I love the mystery of not knowing exactly how an upside-down cake will appear but knowing with certainty that caramelized fruit makes everything taste good.

With so many things still out of our control - and for the forseeable future - there is a distinct comfort knowing that no matter how you dress up an upside-down cake, it is going to brighten your day. It is going to be swell when you pull back the parchment paper for the big reveal and it is going to take the edge off the melancholy, even for just a few bites.

The recipe below invites improvisation, from the fruit crown to the flour. Although this cake is cornmeal-centric, feel free to swap out the almond flour if you’re not interested or don’t have any on hand. That’s fine; use all-purpose flour instead.

As for the sugar on the bottom of the pan, brown sugar will give a more caramelized effect, but if granulated sugar is all you have, use that. I do love the tingle of the candied ginger here, but that too is optional and only when you can get your hands on some. Square pan or round; it doesn’t matter. For the photo above, I used a square pan with frozen cranberries and fresh rhubarb for the fruit. Make it your own!

Upside-Down Any-Fruit Cornmeal Cake

Inspired by a mash-up of recipes from Kim O’Donnel's test kitchen.

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature and cut into 6 pieces, plus more for greasing the pan

1/3 cup brown sugar (Plan B: granulated sugar)

2 cups fruit of choice: berries, sliced bananas, mango, pineapple, rhubarb or pears, to name a few

1 cup cornmeal (fine or medium-grind)

½ cup almond flour or 1/3 cup raw almonds, ground

(Plan B: 1 cup all-purpose flour)

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup granulated sugar

3 eggs, at room temperature

¼ cup plain yogurt

Zest of 1 lime (or orange)

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime or orange juice

¼ cup candied ginger (optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 F. Grease a 9-inch round or 8-inch square pan and line the bottom with parchment paper, with a few inches of overhang.

Sprinkle the brown sugar all over the parchment liner, then cover with the fruit.

In a small bowl, stir together the cornmeal, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Using a handheld electric beater or stand mixer, cream the butter the granulated sugar together until light yellow and malleable, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until just combined. After the third egg, the mixture should be thick and glossy and will have increased in volume. Stir in the yogurt, lime zest and juice, beating until everything is well combined.

Add the cornmeal mixture to the wet ingredients and stir by hand with a rubber spatula. Stir in the ginger until evenly distributed.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 50 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. The cake should be golden and firm on the top and not jiggle in the center.

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Lift the cake out of the pan by the parchment edges and transfer to a wire rack to let cool completely, about 1 hour. Invert, peel away the parchment and serve.