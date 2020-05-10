We’re now deep enough into the COVID-19 pandemic that a rear-view mirror has emerged, one through which we can reminisce on “the before” and reflect on what has since unfolded.

Before now, it never occurred to me to keep notes on how and where I buy food, and that's largely because I enjoy the privileges of income and choice. I don’t have to worry about my next meal or bag of groceries.

Not until we sheltered in place did I realize another privilege – that of spontaneity. The luxury of deciding at the last minute what to make for dinner, or if I’m too tired to cook, the options of carryout or popping into a restaurant at a moment’s notice. To pick up one item at the grocery store on a lark because that’s what I’m craving or because I need a specific spice for a dish to sing. To deliberate over eight brands of Greek yogurt or the pursuit of the sharpest cheddar because who knows when you’ll be in the mood for a grilled cheese sandwich. That is some privilege.

When Gov. Tom Wolf issued guidance on limiting even essential travel, which includes trips to grocery stores, I found myself scanning the contents of the pantry and truly taking stock. I roughly calculated that we had enough food for about two weeks of meals, more than plenty.

Maybe sometimes it would be less exciting fare, a cause for concern for someone who expresses herself through cooking. A few weeks ago, I had a temporary pang of anxiety not when toilet paper and yeast disappeared from store shelves but when I couldn’t find red lentils for a beloved cookie recipe. It is slightly embarrassing to admit where my thoughts traveled. But now I see what I couldn’t see then, the gift of hindsight. I am waking up to appreciate what I actually do have, right here, right now.

Last week on my Facebook page, I posted the following question: “How has the pandemic and the shutdown affected your relationship with food?” People from all over the country responded with more than 150 comments, sharing their insights and firsthand experiences navigating this new and altered way of shopping, cooking and eating.

Many wrote that planning ahead is one of the major changes. They’re becoming more resourceful with what they have through batch cooking, freezing for future meals and getting creative with leftovers. Some are heeding the call for World War II-era Victory Gardens by planting vegetables in raised beds.

None of these strategies are new; in fact, they’re time-honored, efficient ways to stretch both dollars and personal food supply. And if you’re among the 37 million Americans* receiving food assistance via the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (aka SNAP), you know that planning ahead is integral to the full-time job of food procurement. You need to know when the food pantries are open, when the soup kitchen is serving lunch and when the monthly check will arrive. There is no freestyle contemplation in the cereal aisle of the grocery store; this is eat-or-not line-item business on a razor-thin margin.

The pandemic has undisputedly turned the rhythm of daily life upside down. So much of “the before” will likely not return, and this liminal time can make us feel like we have no control. Yet this lack of control over fundamental basics, like feeding ourselves, is how tens of millions of Americans have been living their lives even before a pandemic darkened our doors.

A wise friend recently challenged me with this: As we’re forced to retreat indoors and look inwards, can we look for the gifts of these unprecedented times?

From where I sit, the gifts are revealing themselves every day. Awakening. Awareness. Appreciation.

(* as of January 2020)

Kim O’Donnel is LNP | LancasterOnline’s food writer. Email her at kodonnel@lnpnews.com.

