The young actors of Servant Stage’s Summer Youth Theatre Camp have a lot to do in 10 days.

On the first day of camp, the students come prepared with an audition piece. The show is cast, and by the end of the day, the entire ensemble is working on a big group number.

In just five days, they get the production performance-ready. The second half of camp is spent showing off their hard work, first to family and friends, then the public, and finally, to residents at local retirement homes.

At first, it seems unfathomable. But camp director Wally Calderon knows it’s possible.

“I’m a firm believer that in today’s world we don’t give young people enough credit for what they’re capable of,” says Calderon, who is also Servant Stage’s artistic director. “It’s them that are doing the work, and if we would just let them do it, they’re so capable.”

Servant Stage’s third and final camp of the summer, “High School Musical JR.,” kicked off on Monday. On Saturday afternoon, the campers will give a public performance at Lancaster County Christian School. Admission is free, but Servant Stage will accept donations.

Earlier this summer, other campers performed “Oklahoma!” and “Once on This Island.” The camps are open to students ages 10-18 of all acting levels.

“It’s the full range of those who are seasoned and have done it a million times and are coming in gunning for a role and those who are happy to be in the ensemble and can hang their hat on the fact that they just did an audition,” Calderon says.

“High School Musical JR” is a condensed, one-hour stage adaptation of the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie. The show follows high school juniors Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez as they audition for the leads in their school’s musical. Troy is a basketball star, and internally battles with if he better belongs on stage or on the court. Gabriella is a straight-laced honor student who also feels boxed in by the school’s status quo. And, of course, the star-crossed pair have feelings for one another.

“It’s a silly story, but it’s got great characters, and the music and the dance is what makes it,” says Amanda Lewis, the guest director of “High School Musical JR.”

In Servant Stage’s production, 15-year-old Henry Greiner, a rising Lancaster Catholic High School sophomore, plays Troy. Rising J.P. McCaskey sophomore Anne McIlvaine, also 15, plays Gabriella.

“I’ve just always liked the movies since I was a kid,” says Henry, who is a Servant Stage camp first-timer. (He’s worked with the company on other productions, though.)

Anne, who has participated in the camp since it began four years ago, encourages other young people interested in theater to try the camp for themselves.

“I would say go for it,” Anne says. “You have to get out of your comfort zone, and that’s hard sometimes, but always try.”

Calderon and the rest of the Servant Stage staff work hard to provide a positive, stress-free environment in which the students feel safe to explore theater. Tense moments are always followed by lighter ones. For instance, on Monday, after the cast list was announced, Calderon immediately played a brief game of nontheater trivia with the group to give everyone a breather. It’s such a hit that Calderon does it daily after the students’ lunch break.

“I do it to take our minds off of it for a minute to not make things bigger than they are,” Calderon says. “I always tell them, the show’s going to take care of itself. We don’t do stress.”

But that doesn’t mean students don’t learn real skills by participating in the camp. With a schedule this tight, time management is key. Students continue reviewing the material at home each night to make sure their lines and music are memorized.

“I think the real reason this works is because of how dedicated they are,” Lewis says.

Come Saturday, they’ll also feel a sense of accomplishment knowing they pulled it off.

And, because the camp is part of Servant Stage, the students will also experience the joy of giving to others. Servant Stage prides itself on making its productions accessible to all, including those with financial or physical limitations. That’s reflected in the camp’s time touring local retirement homes. Johnathan Bauer, Servant Stage’s executive director, points to three of the company’s five core values: service, community and nurture.

“At the end of the camp, going out into the retirement homes, that’s an eye-opener to them,” Bauer says. “It felt so good to be able to give back, in a sense.”