How religious groups are responding to climate change

Fires. Floods. Heat waves. Animals and pests on the march in search of viable habitats.

It's enough to make a person of faith turn to the Bible for comparison: Swarms of insects (Revelation 9, locusts), earthquakes (Mark 13) and, of course, floods (Genesis 6-9).

Whether you call it climate change or a climate emergency, the effects of a changing atmosphere have become persistent. Its effects are being felt locally as well as internationally.

The Sunrise Movement, a grassroots organization dedicated to mobilizing young people to make climate change a top national priority, has an active chapter in the Lancaster area.

Religious organizations also are responding, notes Interfaith Power & Light, a group that promotes climate change action in faith communities.

Here is a look at how some faith communities are approaching the issue:

Honoring the land

In a Lancaster County courtroom several weeks ago, Judge Howard Knisely agreed to dismiss trespassing charges against seven defendants arrested almost two years ago for blocking construction of the Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline. That came as a relief to Sister Bernice Klostermann, a member of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, the religious order that owns the West Hempfield Township land on which the pipeline has been constructed.

She finds hope in the fact that, both nationally and internationally, the pipeline protests have drawn attention to the problems associated with natural gas extraction. “The more people become aware, the more they can do. We always do things on step at a time. It has to start with someone.”

Klostermann, who lives in Lancaster County along with 14 other sisters, serves as the local contact for St. Louis, Missouri-based region of her international order. “As Adorers, we honor the sacredness of all creation,” she said, pointing to a Land Ethic the sisters developed in 2005. “Fracking (the process that extracts natural gas) is very harmful to our Earth, disturbing so much of it, and polluting the air, the water and people's very livelihoods.”

Eventually, the land was taken by eminent domain. The sisters sued, but the Supreme Court refused to hear their case.

But Klostermann sees these actions as fidelity to a larger mission — being faithful to a divinely appointed mission to care for all creation. “Living our vocation to be protectors of God's handiwork is essential to a life of virtue; it is not an optional or a secondary aspect of our Christian experience,” she said, quoting Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical “Laudato si,” on climate change.

Encouraged by the solidarity she and the other sisters have found with other activists in Lancaster Against Pipelines, many of whom were present at the courthouse for the July 8th event, Klostermann said that “we came together and worked together. That's a good feeling.”

The sisters aren't done yet, she said, saying that they were currently considering establishing a solar farm. “God has given us this land, and we need to reverence it and take care of it. There are a lot of choices we have to make.”

Muslim concerns

Mohammad Hoda is an Islamic activist and educator in a race against time. In his day job, he works with cities and other large entities to develop large-scale environmental efficiency projects focused on renewable energy. These organizations already are invested in change. When Hoda talks to mosques and interfaith groups in and around California, he takes a different approach.

He reminds them of the Prophet Muhammad describing the day of judgment when everything ends, and everyone stands before God, who calls them to account for their deeds. Then he quotes one of the Hadith of Muhammad: “If the Resurrection were established upon one of you while he has in his hand a sapling, then let him plant it.”

A plant, muses Hoda, provides so much: shade, protection for humans and animals, life and hope. He reminds his audiences that they are called by the tenets of Islam to walk humbly on the Earth. There are many instances when the Prophet Muhammad prohibits the cutting of trees and expresses concern for the welfare of the animal world, he said.

“It's a moral, not a financial choice,” Hoda said. ‘Part of the problem is that we are so greedy.”

But he does see signs of progress.

In addition to being approached by several Southern California mosques to help them become more energy-efficient, he’s also noting more interest in organizations seeking to become carbon-neutral. Around him, faith communities are installing water stations for reusable bottles, ditching disposable plates and cutlery and planting more trees. His own mosque in Corona, California, has planted trees around its boundaries, is using LED lighting and has its own water-filling stations, and won an award for energy efficiency and conservation.

Hoda is also watching Muslims stirred to action by events elsewhere in the world. “They are seeing (climate change) happen to their own relatives in Muslim-dominated countries like the Maldives, Bangladesh and South Africa.”

Hoda has also gotten involved with the California Branch of Interfaith Power & Light and the global dialogue group Parliament of the World Religions. For the past 15 years, he says, a lot of his work has been with interfaith groups, providing technical know-how to religious groups who may have a sense of moral urgency but lack the technical expertise he brings.

With a six-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl at home, Hoda said he has a more personal goal: to make sure that 50 years from now his grandchildren can still go down to the harbor and see the orca whales migrate: “The way things are going, they will be able to read about them, but not see them. Climate change is a plague, a pandemic. It will affect every level of our lives.”

Elizabeth Eisenstadt-Evans is a freelance writer and a non-parochial Episcopal priest. She can be reached at bellettrelliz@gmail.com