THE EXPERT

Anita Yoder, 53, owner of Heritage Design Interiors in New Holland.

Anita Yoder grew up in an old home outside Strasburg, where her family was always tackling a new project. So it was no surprise when she told her high school guidance counselor that she wanted to be an interior decorator.

His response was far from encouraging: “You’ll never find work in Lancaster County,” he told her.

With that grim response, a 14-year-old Yoder began contemplating a career in the medical field, until she met the boy who would one day become her husband. His influence led her to take business classes in high school.

Still, she wasn’t about to give up her love of decorating. Since she didn’t yet have her driver’s license, she convinced her mother to join her in taking adult education design classes.

As a hobby, Yoder started helping family and friends with their home projects. Then, at the ripe old age of 23, she started her own interior design business, and she hasn’t looked back.

For three decades, she’s been beautifying living spaces and workplaces. Her work with Parade of Homes builders resulted in a 19-year streak of “best of show” and “best interior design” awards.

“My whole path kind of worked out,” Yoder says, reflecting on those early high school days with a bit of wry humor. “I guess my guidance counselor was right. I never found a job. I just started my own company.”

Her favorite room

Yoder’s favorite room is actually two rooms — a family room that includes a kitchenette and full bath, and an adjoining theater room with sectional sofa and large-screen TV.

Yoder and her husband bought their two-story home on a wooded cul de sac in New Holland in 2001 and renovated their daylight lower level about a decade ago, when their children — a son and daughter — were in their mid-teens.

With its backyard entrance, this living space has been a hub of activity over the years, especially when the couple’s now-grown kids were still living at home.

“I wanted to have a spot where the kids could run in,” she says.

But as a designer, she also wanted a stylish space that was perfect for entertaining family and friends.

Yoder’s favorite piece in this living area is also the one that perhaps best combines that idea of style and function.

While many people opt for a long bar when they install a lower-level kitchenette, Yoder brought that idea full circle — literally — with a round high-top copper table that she designed herself.

With seating for eight, it’s the perfect spot for a snack, a game or a gathering of friends. But it’s also a work of art.

Yoder enlisted two companies for the project: one to make the copper top and the other to make the decorative wrought-iron base.

The table was as shiny as a new penny when they got it, Yoder says, so she encouraged her children to put their hands on it — a lot — to develop a patina. “I’m a little particular about stuff, but I told them, ‘I don’t care if you sweat all over it.’

“I wanted it to look old, and vintage,” she says.

That type of antiquey, mixed-metal decor is right at home in the rest of the space, where the Yoders wanted to capture their love of antiques, history, architecture and traveling.

“We love traveling to New Orleans and Charleston,” Yoder says.

Much of the space reflects that New Orleans charm. An Impressionist-style painting of a horse and carriage in the French Quarter, done by artist and friend Joe Dunn, hangs in the family room, along with a framed architectural drawing of an ornate iron gate. Both the family room and the theater room also feature ornamental metalwork wall sculptures.

The eclectic mix of furniture in the family room includes a touch of the South, with rattan chairs fitted with deep red cushions, wooden armchairs upholstered in subtle kiwi green, and an unmistakably masculine tufted brown-leather ottoman. The Yoders mounted a century-old rifle over the fireplace.

It all combines to create a look Yoder likes to call “dressy casual.”

The theater room is another eclectic mix of fun and style. In the debate between theater-style seating and a sectional sofa, the sectional won, making this room an additional place for gathering and not just for watching a large screen.

Yoder designed a flowing wall-pocket flower arrangement that coordinates with two large floral prints — all in earthy tones that complement the deep brown-red walls. For fun, there’s a town clock in one corner, a colorful collection of large hatboxes and — in a nod to the room’s entertaining purpose — a black-and-white photo of the Rat Pack.

Together, the two rooms create a versatile multipurpose space for gathering with friends and family.

And they reflect what Yoder says is her ultimate goal in interior design: “I try to make my homes look good, but inviting.”