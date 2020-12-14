Haul out the holly, put up the tree and … don’t forget the snakes?

Slithery reptiles aren’t a typical part of holiday entertainment, but then again, Millersville University’s Glorious Sounds of the Season isn’t a typical holiday show.

In a video featuring a hard rock rendition of “Oh Come, Emmanuel,” Millersville sophomore Lindsey Hutchinson lies on the ground as snakes slither over her. You can watch the video here.

But why?

Each year, Glorious Sounds of the Season unites the facets of Millersville University’s Tell School of Music in holiday merriment. It features 250 students from two dozen ensembles, and the attraction typically sells out for all three performances. Proceeds go toward a scholarship.

Like the department itself, the show is diverse, featuring large choral arrangements, classical selections and a few rock ‘n’ roll numbers from students studying with Barry Atticks, associate professor of Music Business Technology.

Glorious Sounds of the Season was presented virtually this year in 12 video installments -- and that allowed for even more variety.

“When I found out we were going virtual this year, I didn’t want to just film the band playing the song on a stage live to an empty, hollow auditorium,” Atticks says. “The pandemic opened the door to think beyond the stage for our performance this year, so why not do something different and interesting? So, I decided to make a rock music video with a story.”

“In this version [of 'Oh Come, Emmanuel'], the chorus lyrics reflect someone praying for deliverance from their mental bondage,” Atticks says.

That darkness is represented visually, too, as the viewer sees the internal struggles inside mind of the main character, played by Hutchinson, represented by snakes: two 5-foot ball pythons and two corn snakes.

In her audition, Atticks asked if Hutchinson would “be OK with snakes crawling” on her.

“For a split second, I thought he was joking,” Hutchinson says in an email. “Obviously, I was wrong, and when he explained the vision he had in his head, I automatically told him I was in. I do think snakes are cool, but even if I didn’t, I probably still would have said yes. I knew that this was a very unique opportunity, and I really wanted to be part of it.”

Hutchinson, who has never worked with a snake before, said Michael Buleza of Critter Connections in York, who brought and handled the snakes for the production, put her at ease.

Filming with the snakes took about 20 minutes, Hutchinson says.

“The most time-consuming part was catching the four snakes and resetting them in between takes,” Hutchinson says. “They also kept getting tangled in the rips in my costume. It took a few tries for sure, but there were some really amazing shots by the time we finished.”

The video was filmed Nov. 13-18 and debuted online Dec. 10.

Atticks also praised Buleza for his professionalism – and for fielding some strange questions.

“He was the upmost professional and made everyone feel comfortable about handling the snakes,” Atticks says. “Knowing that we were going to use corn syrup and chocolate syrup for the blood, I was concerned that maybe the snakes would smell it and would increase the risk for Lindsey of getting bit. Michael said that as long as she doesn’t smell like a rat, she would be OK!”

Watch the video online at bit.ly/glorioussounds.