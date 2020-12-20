Christmas is full of sweet moments between grandparents and grandchildren. Baking cookies with the help of little hands, watching movies on Grandpop’s knee or a hug from Grandma near the glow of a Christmas tree.

These simple shared moments are part of many cherished holiday traditions. But as 2020 comes to a close, COVID-19 cases nationwide are again surging, and older adults are among the most at-risk for serious illness.

The country recently surpassed 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 and, though vaccines are beginning to be distributed, health experts say it’s important to be mindful and take precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

So for many older Americans, the holidays are going to look different this year.

From Zoom meetings, to socially distanced gatherings, to postponing holiday celebrations, here’s how some local grandparents plan to celebrate safely.

Hugs for Christmas

Jane Snavely, 89, of Lititz, says that on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, her family always gets together to exchange silly gifts. Snavely says her family, like many others, is planning on a participating in a much newer tradition, celebrating Christmas the same way they celebrated Thanksgiving: on Zoom.

“We’re going to open our gifts on Zoom,” Snavely says.

Snavely says during Thanksgiving her video wasn’t working properly so her family couldn’t see her wearing her famous turkey hat. But with some technical assistance from her son-in-law, she’s looking forward to wearing her reindeer hat, or a Santa hat that lights up, on the Christmas Zoom call.

“I’m great on seasonal hats,” Snavely says. “I’m very well-equipped.”

During the warmer months, when case numbers dipped, Snavely says she and her family did get together for a socially distanced hot dog roast. But since cases have started to climb again, they all decided Zoom was the best and safest idea.

“My kids are very protective of me,” Snavely says. “They are so overly protective of me that it annoys me sometimes, but I know they mean well.”

Snavely says sometimes the distance of Zoom is difficult for her.

“I always get a little teary,” Snavely says. “I’m a hugger. I really miss hugging. That’s my biggest problem.”

She laughs as she recalls gathering for the family’s socially distanced Labor Day barbecue. Her two daughters could see she needed a hug when she was preparing to leave, so they asked her if she wanted one.

“I said ‘I sure do,’ ” Snavely says. “So they got a big sheet and put it over me and then gave me a hug. My son-in-law came into the room and said ‘What are you doing? Trying to kill your mom?’ But that made me feel better.”

Now she says she gives people an elbow if they come to her house to drop something off, but it’s not the same as a hug.

Snavely says she plans to take the vaccine as soon as she can. The first thing she’s going to do after taking it?

“Have everybody get together for a big meal and hug and hug and hug,” she says.

Making sacrifices

Nino and Betty Pesce, of Lititz, say they also are planning on doing a Zoom meeting during Christmas. They also may have family members visit in smaller groups after the holiday on their deck or in the driveway, if the weather is nice. Betty already has gotten gifts for her six children, 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“Everyone is getting a gift,” says Betty, 77. “Thank god for Amazon. We’ve kept them in business.”

Both Nino and Betty agree that making sacrifices such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance guidelines and avoiding big gatherings are important to stopping the spread of the virus.

“We’ve missed Holy Week, we’ve missed Easter, two of our grandsons graduated from high school,” Betty says. “Normally on the national holidays, we get together for barbecues and stuff and, of course, none of that happened this year.”

Nino says he hopes people start taking the pandemic a little more seriously so things can get back to normal.

“My concern is the people that don’t think it’s for real,” Nino says. “They don’t want to wear masks. It puts other people in jeopardy. People need to do what they have to do, not what they want to do, to get rid of this pandemic.”

Betty agrees that when you put things in perspective, making small sacrifices shouldn’t be too much to ask.

“When you think about what some of the people in our world go through on a daily basis,” Betty says. “We’ve been so fortunate, and this little bit of sacrifice is nothing compared to the lives that some people have to live on a daily basis.”

Christmas in July

For many people, that anticipation of the holidays is just as fun as the holiday itself, so Gayle Pearson, of Lancaster, is looking at the bright side and just prolonging the anticipation.

“I want to enjoy a safe Christmas together,” Pearson says.

Instead of risking the health of herself or her family, she’s decided just to have Christmas later.

“I’m going to leave the tree up and leave the packages wrapped and under the tree here in the apartment, so when the kids can come, we can have our usual Christmas,” Pearson says.

On Christmas, she says, she’ll FaceTime with her grandchildren.

“They’ll show me the gifts they got from Santa Claus,” Pearson says. “And I’ll show them the tree and the presents and say, ‘As soon as it’s safe for you to travel, we’ll have our Christmas then.’ ”

She’s hoping the COVID cases drop so they can celebrate Christmas around Easter, or even have a Christmas in July.

Pearson says she and her husband are planning to keep some of their traditions but just change them a little bit. They moved into the Long Community at Highland from New Jersey in January of 2020.

“We would usually spend Christmas Eve alone or going to church, but we’re going to have neighbors that have helped us adjust to the community over,” Pearson says. “We usually do a traditional lobster dinner, so I’m going to get lobster from Mr. Bill’s and we’re going to have a really great Christmas dinner as a thank you for them helping us to accustom ourselves to the community.”

The next day, Pearson plans on inviting her daughter’s in-laws over so they can all FaceTime with the grandchildren together.

Pearson, a health care professional for more than 40 years, says she thinks people don’t realize how hard this pandemic has been for people in the medical field.

“I just want people to be careful not to spread or get (COVID),” Pearson says. “Christmas is one day in our life that we can celebrate at another time. Just stay safe.”