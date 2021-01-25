Try to predict the future in 2021.

Poppy the groundhog will do just that on Groundhog Day.

The rescue woodchuck will give her prognostication virtually. While she won’t be starring in another Emmy-nominated Super Bowl ad this year, Poppy’s inspired a scavenger hunt to support businesses in downtown Lancaster.

Poppy was recovering from her moment in the spotlight when COVID-19 shut down Pennsylvania. Just weeks before, she was filming a Jeep commercial for the Super Bowl. She stood in the basket of Bill Murray’s bicycle, rode shotgun with the wind in her fur and watched him play whack-a-mole. The commercial didn’t win the Emmy for Outstanding Commercial, but it was a hit with viewers, finishing first in USA Today’s Ad Meter.

Poppy’s used to all of these people because she’s a rescue animal trained as an animal educator.

She was a 4-week-old pup when she was discovered alone on a driveway in Conestoga, says her handler, Betsy Shank.

At Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, volunteers discovered why she wasn’t eating. Poppy’s front teeth were crooked. That’s a big deal because groundhogs’ front teeth grow about 1/16th of an inch a week, according to the National Wildlife Federation. When the teeth align, they’re ground down with each bite. Poppy’s crooked teeth would grow into the opposite jaw, so her incisors were removed.

Shank and Poppy led a few animal education programs in the region before COVID-19 ended in-person visits.

They’ve both kept busy since then.

Poppy goes on daily weed walks in the yard of Shanks’ Millersville home. She digs in the yard. In her outdoor clubhouse, she runs on her wheel, scurries through tunnels and digs for treats in her hippo-shaped sandbox.

Inside, she naps and eats a blended slurry, plus treats like chopped sweet potatoes. Her two-tier cage sits in a room with five squirrels including Snags, who has a few missing teeth, and Blaze, who has COPD from the house fire he escaped.

Shank’s a seamstress who has been busy making bedding for animals as well as 6,000 masks.

She’s also starting her own wildlife rescue group, Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation. Once she has the permits in place, Shank plans to focus on rescuing squirrels, rabbits and groundhogs with the hope of rehabilitation and release.

“I wanted to focus on the little guys,” Shank says. “They’re so important for our environment and nobody likes them.”

These animals disperse seeds and nuts. They aerate and fertilize soil. And they’re a food source for predators.

To establish Acorn Acres, a long-held dream, she’s filing for the permits.

In Pennsylvania, permits also are needed to obtain and display groundhogs, says State Game Warden Chad R. Eyler, chief of Pennsylvania Game Commission's bureau of wildlife protection's special permits enforcement division.

Shank is one of several people in the state to have one of those permits for groundhogs.

In the meantime, Shank’s collecting supplies, building a website and social media accounts. Poppy and Snags also have their own Facebook and Instagram pages.

“2020 was so bad for so many people. I can’t say that. 2020 was not bad to me,” she said. “Granted, I was in my basement making masks, but a lot of those puzzle pieces fell together.”

While other Groundhog Day celebrations aren’t happening this year, Poppy will give her prediction for spring on Acorn Acres’ Facebook page on Groundhog Day at 11 a.m. She makes her prediction by picking treats in front of a board split between early spring or more winter. After the prediction, Shank will share more about groundhogs and answer questions.

Poppy’s scavenger hunt launches on Groundhog Day as a way to help local businesses.

Several businesses will have Poppy products through Saturday, Feb. 6.

Ville + Rue will have a Poppy-print pillow and tea towel.

Miesse Candies will have Poppy “poo” pops, actually, chocolate lollipops in the shape of the poo emoji.

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will have Poppy-esque items on the menu.

Makes Scents Natural Spa Line and Hempfield Botanicals have Poppy-approved products.

Wick Bar and Co. will have a lemon poppyseed muffin-scented DIY candle kit. The business’ Chestnut Street location has closed so the kits will be available at Ville + Rue.

Each item comes with a voucher. Sunday, Feb. 7, one voucher will be drawn for a gift basket.

Also, on Groundhog Day, Poppy will pop-up at the six businesses, unannounced to avoid crowds.