How American Music Theatre's orchestra helps make holiday magic in 'Joy to the World'

Andy Roberts is strategic with his caffeine intake before a performance.
After years of experience, the pianist thinks he’s finally timed it just right: a black cup of coffee 30 minutes before showtime puts just the right amount of pep in his step.
He puts that jolt to good use. Roberts pulls double duty as pianist and music director at American Music Theatre. During this year’s original Christmas show “Joy to the World,” Roberts balances his actual playing with several simultaneous tasks, like flipping music sheet pages, giving singers and dancers their cues, and running the metronome, the device that helps the orchestra maintain tempo.
“It becomes sort of a little choreography of my own,” Roberts says.
Roberts and the American Music Theatre Orchestra are what make the magic of the Christmas show tick. “Joy to the World” isn’t story-driven, but rather a musical spectacle boasting a 32-song setlist, energetic dancers and shimmery set pieces.
Because the orchestra plays such a prominent role in making the whole thing work, it seems only natural that their physical spot in the show would reflect that prominence. Rather than being hidden in shadows in a pit at the foot of the stage, American Music Theatre has made a habit out of incorporating its instrumentalists in its original productions.
In “Joy to the World,” the musicians are in a multilevel set, visible through windows only when the stage lighting allows. It’s almost reminiscent of a holiday dollhouse, with each member tucked neatly into his or her own space.
The musicians work around the unusual spacing through in-ear and visual monitors, where they can hear and see each other as if they were playing in a circle.
Roberts has been music director at the theater for 10 years, but has played there sporadically since 2002. Each year, he follows the vision set by “Joy to the World” director Andrea McCormick and begins arranging music as early as August. He sends the music to orchestra members before their first rehearsal in October. This year’s show kicked off Nov. 1.
Physically being on stage allows for a deeper connection between the instrumentalists and audience members.
“I love being able to see everything that’s going on,” says Stephanie Sullivan, violinist. “When you’re in the pit, you hear everyone laughing or reacting to things, but you don’t always know what they’re reacting to, you’re just playing music. … It’s just strange to hear the tap dancing and never see it. So, I love being able to sit up on my little perch up there and see the entire stage while we’re playing."
Sullivan joined American Music Theatre earlier this year for the original show “Ovation.” She’s the orchestra’s only female member.
“I feel like I suddenly have a lot of brothers,” Sullivan says.
Multiple members mention a family atmosphere among the orchestra.
“This is a really tight-knit group that way,” says woodwinds player David Shultz. “It always has been.”
And some of the cast’s history predates the theater itself. Shultz taught music in Manheim Township School District for 25 years, and his former students include three cast members: Roberts, who is now his musical director; trombone and horn player Sam Yoder; and vocalist Nicole Esposito.
He recalls Roberts having “really good chops” even as a seventh grader. The now-retired teacher can’t help but gush about his former student.
“Andy is just a fabulous musician,” Shultz says. “There are very few people who have the ideas he has. You could run across a hundred players around here, and they all play very well, they might do all that, but the creative ideas that he comes up with, I don’t know where he gets it.”
That tight bond is helpful in getting the orchestra through its rigorous schedule. What begins as 10 shows a week ramps up to 12 a week in December, and the musicians only have one day off to recover before beginning their cycle all over again.
“I’ve been told by everyone that it’s just so important to rest in between as much as possible,” Sullivan says.
For Shultz, the key is practicing just enough to keep his skills fresh without further fatiguing himself in between performances. Roberts tries to listen to his body, giving it the nap, exercise or coffee it seems to need. And Jonathan Lefever, the orchestra’s assistant musical director, secondary keyboardist and newest member, likes to sneak some quiet time before a performance to clear his mind.
There’s an extra level of focus needed for the orchestra members since they’re on stage. The reed changes, music sheet swaps and other prep work that typically can be done easily in the darkness of the pit now need to wait for moments when the orchestra isn’t visible on stage. And the musicians can’t leave until the act is over.
“I’ve never had a costume change before — that’s a new thing with me in this show,” Lefever says.
But the musicians enjoy having a more visible placement among the action. Sullivan particularly loves seeing the audience reaction.
“It’s just entertaining to see the kids getting excited over the elves, or see someone wiping a tear away for a sentimental moment,” Sullivan says. “It’s just really special. It makes it feel like it’s all worth it.”
And having a visible spot on stage seems to make the audience more aware, and in turn more appreciative, of the orchestra’s contributions to the show.
“It just changes the audience perspective,” Shultz says. “It’s no longer just a soundtrack. There are people up there making the music possible.”
After the show, a few orchestra members greet the audience in the lobby, further strengthening the connection between the performers and the audience. In the lobby, there’s a noteworthy Christmas spectacle of its own, with jingle bells bigger than people suspended from the ceiling and Christmas trees worthy of a ritzy department store display.
Sullivan is particularly excited for her mother-in-law — a big Christmas fan, she says — to see all of the sparkle. That helps to remind her that her role in “Joy to the World” means also playing a role in many people’s Christmas celebrations. She tries not to take that for granted.
“I love having big audiences and feeling like, OK, maybe this song will help put someone in the Christmas spirit or help them feel closer to each other or closer to God,” Sullivan says. “Whatever it is, just to have that ability to have everyone together for a moment enjoying the same thing at the same time is just awesome.”