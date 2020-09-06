Drew Gunther wanted to see the Grand Canyon.

Drew, 8, was traveling with his parents, Steve and Vanessa, and older sister, Brea, 11, across the country in a car from Linglestown, Dauphin County, to Burbank, California, for medical treatment in late June.

Drew made a list of places he wanted to see on the road trip, and Grand Canyon National Park was at the top of it.

“It was my favorite part of the trip,” Drew said.

Drew received medical treatment July 3 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that progressively weakens body muscles. It affects about 1 in 3,500 male births worldwide, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

After Drew received treatment, the Gunther family returned to Pennsylvania.

The Gunthers live in Middletown, but have connections to the Lancaster area. Steve is often in the area for his work as an attorney, and they have family in Elizabethtown.

They visited Arches National Park in Utah along the way back home.

“Even through the tough times or hurdles, we still try to make the best out of every situation and realize we don’t know how much time any of us have, so make the best of it and do as much as you can, and enjoy the time we have left,” Vanessa said.

But Drew is a fighter, and the Gunther family is working toward finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy through work with their nonprofit.

The diagnosis

The day before Valentine’s Day in 2019, Drew couldn’t jump onto an exam table at his pediatrician’s office.

Vanessa had taken Drew and Brea for their annual wellness visit. When the pediatrician asked Drew to get up off the floor — a test of his physical ability — Drew had difficulty completing the task.

The pediatrician also noted Drew’s large calf muscles, a potential sign of muscular dystrophy. The pediatrician sent Drew to get blood work that same day. The next morning, Drew had a diagnosis: Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Until that point, his parents hadn’t suspected anything. Drew was a little bit slower at times running around then other kids. He struggled getting up the stairs and would fall over sometimes. But no one thought Drew had a disorder.

“We just thought ‘OK, he’s a little bit shorter for his age, not too short’,” Steve said. “We thought maybe he was just a little bit clumsy, still growing into his body as a 7-year-old.”

No teacher or previous doctor had identified anything. But the Gunthers were thankful this pediatrician did.

Now they could start coming up with a plan.

New challenges

As the Gunthers began planning, the disorder started further affecting Drew’s mobility and senses.

Drew went from being able to walk up and down individual steps to not being able to even crawl up and down them. Loud and sudden noises affected him more than usual.

“Just everyday little things that you would see a difference in,” Steve said.

About two weeks after the diagnosis and learning about different treatments for Drew, the Gunthers were angry and unsatisfied. They couldn’t find an effective treatment that would help Drew long-term without side effects.

So, they took a different approach.

“We decided that what was the point of living if we weren’t going to fight back and do all we could to make sure that Drew was getting the best care he could get,” Vanessa said.

The Gunthers started a charitable organization, which they later named Wishes For Drew and turned into a nonprofit. With Wishes For Drew, they could raise funds for different experimental treatments and therapies.

One of those treatments involved using umbilical cord blood stem cells. With that treatment costing $7,500 per use and Drew needing it continuously, the Gunthers made a Facebook post and started a GoFundMe page in March 2019.

“It was basically our time to say ‘Thanks for the prayers. Thank you for your thoughts. This is what we need to do. These are the goals we want to reach. This is what we need to do for Drew,’ ” Vanessa said.

Vanessa’s cousin and her husband threw a band night fundraiser at the Moose in Middletown during Mother’s Day weekend in 2019. The event raised enough money for one of Drew’s treatments.

Cure Rare Disease

The Gunthers continued researching different treatments and kept coming across Cure Rare Disease, a nonprofit focused on providing alternative treatments started by Rich Horgan.

Cure Rare Disease’s goal is to work on various rare diseases, but currently its mission is focused on developing customized therapeutics for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Steve started talking with Horgan on Facebook and stayed in touch with him through late 2019. Horgan invited the Gunthers to attend webinars his organization hosted and answered any questions they had.

“I really appreciated the fact how CRD was running things,” Steve said. “They were working with the FDA. They were going through the right channels, they were working with some of the absolute best researchers and doctors in the DMD field and to have a medical team like that put in place meant a lot to us.”

Steve says the family wants to rely on medical facts, scientific facts and research.

In July, Steve became a founding ambassador with Cure Rare Disease, under which Drew could get a potential treatment in the future and the family can bring awareness to the organization.

Connecting with others in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community is something Steve enjoys doing. Steve reaches out to families to offer advice and encouragement.

“We need to share as much information and knowledge and unity as we can to approach a problem that hasn’t been fixed yet,” Steve said.

Navigating a pandemic

COVID-19 has posed another challenge for the Gunthers.

Drew had various appointments canceled throughout the summer leading up to a yearly visit with the doctor, who diagnosed him, in September. That appointment, however, is still on track.

Fundraiser events for Wishes For Drew also were canceled because of COVID-19. But with restrictions slowly being lifted, the nonprofit is beginning to rebound.

“I think we’re finally starting to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” Steve said.

Plus, Drew’s health is stable.

He stretches regularly and wears leg braces to help him walk. He continues to take supplements and medications for the disorder. He’s even been able to use the steps by himself within the past two months.

The Gunthers are optimistic.

“Right now, it’s more of the same working to keep him very stable because we do believe that Cure Rare Disease is going to have an answer for us whether it’s two or three, four years,” Steve said. “We believe the answer’s coming, and we just have to be able to keep Drew healthy and mobile and happy until that day.”

MORE INFO

To learn more about Cure Rare Disease or to donate, visit cureraredisease.org.