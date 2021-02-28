At the end of yet another long, virtual meeting, Josh Dorsheimer had to step outside to decompress.

But it wasn’t your average virtual meeting of the type that has become commonplace.

In the meeting, Dorsheimer, along with 40-odd other writers, directors and actors in the Lancaster County theater community, received their collective mission — in 24 hours, bring to life six short plays from the ground up and perform them for an audience.

In the past nine seasons that Creative Works of Lancaster has hosted 24 Hour Plays, the performers have generally met in a local theater or church, creating their works together, in the same building, breathing the same oxygen. For obvious reasons, that is not the case this year, which is how Dorsheimer found himself staring at his screen, watching 47 other people look at their screens, on Friday, Feb. 19.

“First of all, I thought, ‘Look at all of these talented people,’ ” Dorsheimer says on the phone after the day concluded. “And also it was like, ‘Oh … this is a lot of people.’ ”

Writing

The process for 24 Hour Plays is fairly straightforward for a concept that can incite terror into the hearts of those who may labor over their works for a long period of time.

To start, the actors combine auditions and introductions with a few words about themselves. To make it slightly more interesting, actors are required to bring a prop of some sort, which will then possibly be funneled into story. This process can, and did, take all shapes. For example, Starleisha Gingrich, who first participated as an actor in 2015 and took part again this year, told a story about when she auditioned that first time with a jar of salsa, because, well, who doesn’t love chips and salsa?

“I was single at the time, and I told this story about how I was a strong, independent woman who didn’t need a man, but the one time I need a guy is to open a jar of salsa,” Gingrich says. “And the writer took that and turned it into a play about me trying to learn how to salsa dance, so I spent the majority of that Saturday in 2015 learning how to salsa dance in the rehearsal room.”

In the Google Meet room on Friday, these objects and stories ran the gamut, from an actor who relayed a tear-inducing story about his aunt who passed away recently from Parkinson’s disease — complete with an a cappella performance of Hank Williams’ “There’s a Tear in My Beer” — to an actor who appeared to be auditioning in a fairly standard-issue basement, before swiveling his camera to reveal a full-sized suit of armor. With little to go on and even less time to create, the writers spent this time taking copious notes.

Or, as Dorsheimer, one of the six writers, says, “furiously scribbling in my little notebook.”

“It was exciting and overwhelming, because there’s endless combinations because you have so many different types of people,” Dorsheimer says. “I knew going in that I wanted to do a horror play, and my challenge to myself was to write something scary.”

Dorsheimer is a tried-and-true horror fan, as evidenced by the prominent “Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” poster behind his desk. One of the first nail-biting decisions made in the 24 Hour Plays process is when the writers cast the specific actors that will play the parts that the writers have yet to write. Dorsheimer’s first pick was actor Quinn Corcoran, who appealed to the writer because he specifically mentioned in his intro that he enjoyed not only horror, but also managed to sneak in a reference to “The Wicker Man,” Dorsheimer’s all-time favorite movie.

From there, Dorsheimer cast Ahleighia Carter-Croom and the groups’ two Griffins, Cook and Yeyna. The writers spent some time bartering over actors, since some ideas not only hinged on specific people and their details, but also on their specific props.

Around midnight Friday, Dorsheimer got to work on what eventually turned into “When a Stranger Zooms.” The story revolves around the classic trope of the Cool Jock leaving his Nerdy Friend to go party “irresponsibly,” thus invoking the ire of a shadowy killer. Because it is 2021, the irresponsibility is showcased by the Cool Jock going to a party with a lot of unmasked people, thus leaving the Nerdy Friend to watch “Sharkdemic” alone. To take advantage of the format, the play takes place in the form of a preparty virtual call.

After a quick writing meeting with Creative Works’ designated on-hand helper (and former board chair) Erich Goldstein around 3:30 a.m., Dorsheimer sent in his script around 5 a.m. After getting all of an hour of sleep, Dorsheimer took a train to work and wondered how his play would end up turning out in the hands of the director.

Directing

Around the time Dorsheimer started work on Saturday, the directors convened to choose their plays. For first-time director Lily Ross, that meant avoiding conflict.

“Beforehand, people had been like, ‘Well, I heard they really fight over shows!’ ” Ross says. “But ultimately it wasn’t bad. I feel like a lot of the directors were non-argumentative because they didn’t want to fight, so that was nice.”

Ross got her first pick, a story called “Jigsy’s Gems,” written by playwright Kimberly Barger. In the story, Adam Lauver’s character calls up curio store owner Jigsy, played by Rich Mehrenberg, who seems to mysteriously know exactly what gifts people want without having to be told, only for Libby Casey Stauffer’s character to confirm that at the end. Not only was it the show with the fewest number of actors, it was also one of the few to not take place in a “Zoom room,” which appealed to Ross.

“What’s cool about being an actor in this is that you get to choose initially how you want to play the character,” says Ross, who has appeared as an actor in two past 24 Hour Plays. “So when you’re a director and an actor shows you how they want to play the character, you get to sort of guide them. Lydia (Brubaker, Creative Works executive director) gave me the great suggestion that I don’t have to have all the answers — I can ask the actors, too. So, it feels like a super cool process where you’re all working together.”

Ross’ crew worked through the show for two hours, hitting a rhythm early on. Pulling from past acting experiences, Ross instituted a scheduled nap time, as well as a long lunch. Ross says that the spirit of creativity helped make this year’s event a success, even if it looked vastly different in comparison to previous years.

“I’m a visual person, so I sort of felt like the whole process was like a cool plant,” Ross explains. “You know, the first night when you audition is the seed. The writers are watering and then the actors are growing. The directors are almost sort of the leaves, and by the end of it, you have this beautiful plant.”

Showtime

Through Saturday afternoon into the evening, that plant sprouted in six different directions. In “Anonymous Badger, In the Breakout Room, with Amazon Prime,” written by Caitlin Cieri and directed by Iyla Stebbins, the cast found themselves contorting the popular story of Clue into a modern, virtual space. Gingrich, whose beloved hedgehog mug made its way from audition to performance in place of first prop choice, her cat Beans, took advantage of the virtual space by keeping busy during breaks.

“We got through the first read through in 10 minutes, then added a bit of characterization, and then took a half-hour break,” Gingrich says. “In that first break, I cleaned my bathroom, because I thought, ‘If I just sit down and put something on the TV, I’m not going to want to get up.’ ”

Directors and actors had roughly seven hours to transform the words on the page into a proper short play. Due to the virtual space, time that would have been spent stage blocking became time to spruce up the cubes they’d be acting in. Groups got clever, because they had to — some changed their Google Meet names to the names of their characters, and others messed with lighting and ad hoc special effects to create the appearance of stagecraft. And other times, the avenue in which these performers did their craft made themselves known in other ways.

For example, at one point during rehearsal, Gingrich forgot to unmute herself, allowing her castmate Timothy Quigley to reply in character, “Are you trying to say something? You’re muted.”

The technical wizardry was provided by Shumaker PDT, who in past years assisted with lights and set dressings, but this year helped create and monitor nearly a dozen different digital breakout rooms, allowing for the actors, writers and directors to focus on the plays.

By the time the clock struck 7 p.m. on Saturday, many of the folks who were only just saying “hello” to each other for the first time dutifully appeared onscreen to act together. The show streamed live on Creative Works’ YouTube channel, and nearly 175 people tuned in to watch.

For Dorsheimer, who had spent the day texting back and forth with director Taylor Clark Housel about creative ideas, it was a chance to see his “Tales from the Crypt”-esque horror morality play come to life.

“I get in my head, like, ‘Neurotic’ is my confirmation name,” Dorsheimer says. “But I got a text around 8 a.m. from Taylor, which said, ‘Dude, I absolutely love your script, I’m doing it and I’m really excited.’ And then it was followed up by a question that made all of my anxiety go away. ‘Are you dead set on this being a straight horror play, or can I lean into B-movie territory?’ The second he sent that text it was like, ‘He understands!’”

Curtain call

For those who think that a virtual version of 24 Hour Plays might not be as grueling as the in-person version, Gingrich would invite you to think again.

“I think I’m just as exhausted as doing it in person,” Gingrich says. “It’s still a really good feeling, a feeling of accomplishment. We put together some really cool art in a challenging time, and people really liked it.”

The 10th season of 24 Hour Plays took place in a way that would have seemed very foreign back in the first year, but wound up as no less a success. While the day itself serves as a microcosm of the entire theatrical experience, the participants made it clear that they felt no less proud than if they’d just done a three-week run in a theater somewhere, just like in years past.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but I kind of feel like everyone needed it, you know?” Ross says. “I feel like COVID in general has sort of ... I’m a very social person, so obviously COVID has taken away a lot of social parts of my life. So, it was super nice to do this that felt so good but was also so safe at the same time. I’m really glad that they did it.”

The 2021 24 Hour Plays selections will be available to stream on the Creative Works of Lancaster’s YouTube channel from 7 p.m. today to 7 p.m. Monday, March 1.