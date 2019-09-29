When you get veterans from 24 Hour Plays together, the pudding lady usually comes up.

And the woodchips for the panda.

And the play that made absolutely no sense.

The goal of 24 Hour Plays — with performances slated at 7 p.m. Saturday at Stone Independent School — is to write, rehearse and perform six short plays over the course of 24 hours.

Six playwrights, six directors and about two dozen actors will come together Friday night, meet each other and talk. The actors will offer brief monologues, which serve as auditions. The playwright will choose a cast.

Then, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., the writers will work on their plays, which should be about 10 minutes long.

At 6 a.m., the directors come in and figure out who gets which play. The playwrights go home, and the actors arrive.

Rehearsals begin at 8 a.m.

For the next 11 hours, the directer and the actors work to memorize lines and bring the play to life.

And at 7 p.m., the audience arrives.

Talk about whirlwinds.

“A lot of friendships are formed,” says Steve Carlson, who has overseen 24 Hour Plays since Creative Works of Lancaster began putting them on nine years ago.

“Bonds are formed,” adds Joanna Underhill, who this year is working as the stage manager.

We sat down with some veteran participants and asked them to talk about their experiences.

First? The pudding lady.

A number of years ago, a play was written with three actors, each doing something they always wanted to do on stage. Two actors performed dream roles. The third said she always wanted to roll around in mayonnaise or pudding.

“So the director asked me, ‘Can I cover an actor in pudding?’ ” Carlson recalls with a laugh.

“We got this huge thing of pudding,” Underhill recalls. “And she rolled around on stage. We were cleaning up pudding for a long time.”

A play about a panda — going for realism — needed a lot of woodchips, which created its own complications.

And plays that make no sense — there have been a few — are “interpreted” by the director, mostly out of desperation.

Each part of the process has its unique challenges.

“I basically cheat,” says Chris Fogel, who has acted in shows every year but the first. He writes lines and key words on his arms and hands and figures most people will think they are tattoos.

“I have been a donkey, a barkeep, a dead guy, a guy who couldn’t salsa dance — I didn’t have to act for that one — and a serial killer who couldn’t get his chainsaw to work,” he says.

“It’s my favorite experience as an actor,” Fogel says. “One of the fundamental things around Creative Works and this festival, is the support. Everyone is in it together.”

Ahlieighia Carter Croom, who has worked as a playwright, a director and an actor, agrees.

“The first time I worked with the festival was the first time I’d worked with the Lancaster theater community,” she says. “It was intimidating but fun.”

She remembers a tricky directing assignment. The play was about an a capella choir that sang Nirvana songs.

“I wasn’t sure if they should be amazingly good or really bad. Either way it could be funny.”

Sharon Mellinger remembers her first experience with the festival several years ago.

“Two days before, Joanna (Underhill) asked me to sub for her as an actor because she was sick,” Mellinger says. “She told me it would be easy, I’d play a turtle or something.”

Well, not quite.

She and Fogel starred in a play that ended up being 30 minutes long. It was about a man with cognitive issues who has locked his sister in the basement for years.

“We had these long monologues,” Fogel says, grimacing at the memory.

They both agree that it was a good thing they had worked together on other projects through the years.

“You’ve got to be able to trust the people you work with,” Fogel says.

After the show, the playwright complained they hadn’t found the humor in the play.

Go figure.

“It’s a great exercise for a playwright,” Mellinger says. “I tend to be verbose and worry too much. But you can’t do that. It’s a good muscle to flex as a writer. You can’t overthink it.”

Everyone agrees there is a surprising number of fine plays performed each year.

“I acted in a play that was so well-written I couldn’t imagine how they wrote it in such a short time, with such beautiful language,” says Alex Bannon, a board member of Lancaster Creative Works. “Granted, the play was 25 minutes long, but it was too good to cut.”

He let himself carry the script for that one.

"Not a regular play”

These days, a person will act as an aide for the writers and the directors and make sure the plays don’t become epic.

Memorizing lines is a strange experience.

“It’s not like a regular play,” Mellinger says. “I can remember scenes I performed 15 years ago word for word, but (with 24 Hour Plays) I can’t remember anything the next day.”

Adds Carlson: “There is so much the audience will never see, and that’s my favorite part. “It’s like a mood coaster. There are great periods of stress, then things get quiet, then more stress. It’s not for everyone.”

Fogel agrees.

“Once you do it and love it, you want to do it every year or, you will never do it again.”