Ah, Valentine's Day. A time for romance, dinners by candlelight and... being scared silly?

Field of Screams will host a special event on Feb. 15 for all the honeys who love horror.

The haunted attraction, which is open primarily in the fall and select dates throughout the year, will open on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. for a special Valentine's Day event.

The fun includes two indoor attractions, the Den of Darkness and the Frightmare Asylum. Field of Screams' entertainment area will also be available to guests.

Admission will be cash-only at the ticket booth, and there's an ATM on site. Those who wish to pay by card must purchase tickets in advance here.

A Valentine's Day Fright Pass is $30, with an optional $15 VIP upgrade to skip the line. The parking lot will open at 5:30 p.m. No guests will be admitted past 10 p.m., and the attractions will stay open until all guests have moved through the exhibit.

For more information, see fieldofscreams.com or the Valentine's special's official Facebook event.