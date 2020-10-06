It’s not every day that a film gets a screening in the area it was shot, and it’s certainly even more rare in the age of COVID-19.

However, the film “The Special” will get that privilege next week.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, “The Special” will premiere at Reel Cinemas in Lancaster. The film, which was shot in Lancaster and York in early 2019. is the seventh from Pennsylvania native B. Harrison Smith and is based off a screenplay by James Newman and Mark Steensland.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. premiere of “The Special” are $12.50 and can be found on Reel Cinema’s website.

“The Special” sits at the intersection of the body horror of David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” and the psychological terror of an especially seedy “Twilight Zone” episode. In the film, a young man who finds out his wife cheated on him is taken to a brothel by a friend, who advises him to order the titular “special.”

“The number one piece of feedback that came from people was that it would make a great midnight movie,” says Smith. “It's just got that weird, screwed-up vibe to it.”

A wider audience first got to check out the film in January at San Francisco Indie Fest, and later this week at an international festival, Grimmfest, UK horror fans will get a virtual taste of “The Special.".

Thursday’s showing of “The Special” serves as Reel Cinemas’ first premiere of a film at least partially created in Lancaster, but general manager Mark Laughman said he hopes it is not the last.

“I like working with independent companies,” says Laughman. “It’s a one-day event, so I hope people come out.”

Smith says that 140 tickets are available for “The Special,” with Reel Cinemas using two auditoriums to show the film so that viewers can stay socially distanced. Other CDC guidelines, including mask wearing, will be in effect.

“In-theater showings are in danger right now because of all the restrictions,” explains Harrison. “But they want to see, one, how many people come out and two, what's the reaction of people to it?”

Despite “The Special” being released during a pandemic, Harrison has high hopes for the film. Following Thursday’s screening, “The Special” will come to VOD on Oct. 13, with a DVD release to follow on Nov. 10.

“Horror has always thrived in bad economic times,” says Smith. “If you go back to the start of the Great Depression, what were the number one films at the box office? ‘Dracula,’ ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘King Kong,’ because people want to escape and see somebody having it worse than they do.”