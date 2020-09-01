“Out on the Trail” will be the theme for this year’s Fall Homeschool Day at Hershey Gardens, during which home-schoolers have the chance to explore and learn about nature.

The educational event for students in kindergarten through sixth grades will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Hershey Gardens, 170 Hotel Road, Hershey.

Families are encouraged to arrive at the gardens by 10:30 a.m.

During Homeschool Day, families will engage in self-guided activities, such as learning to identify types of rocks, as they explore the arboretum trail, rock garden and other areas of the gardens.

Other activities include environmental analysis and tree shape identification. Participants will receive a nature journal packet.

Families can participate in an activity at a newly created labyrinth, and watch a limestone rock identification demonstration near the gardens’ new meditation circle.

Staff will be available to help with activities.

Tickets for Fall Homeschool Day are $8 per student, $9 per adult and free for children age 2 and under.

Tickets include entry to the Butterfly Atrium; capacity in the atrium is limited because of COVID-19 distancing protocols.

All participants must register online for the event, at HersheyGardens.org, by noon Sunday.

Masks are required for visitors inside all buildings, and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

The program will be held rain or shine. Picnic tables will be available for those bringing packed lunches.

For information, email Rebecca Lawrence at rellawrence@hersheygardens.org, or call 717-508-5968.