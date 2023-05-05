The vote is in. The backyard has made it to the top of homeowners’ most-wanted lists, edging out room-sized closets and chef’s kitchens for the first time in decades. So says Zillow, the home search site, elaborating that it was the pandemic that inspired us to reclaim the backyard.

That backyard needn’t be very big. Homeowners want it for sun, fresh air and fun, rather than for hoeing and mowing. But what exactly is meant by “small”? Landscape architect James Hanselman says that this is a matter of interpretation. In his hometown of Manheim, 2 acres might be considered small, while a small downtown Lancaster yard would typically be in the 25-by-40-feet range, he says.

Kathy Trout of Ken’s Gardens, Smoketown, defines a small garden as an intimate space that requires careful planning to combine annuals, perennials, herbs and even vegetables so there’s color or interest all season long. It could just be a couple of raised beds or it could include a short walkway to a garden bench or a bistro table and chairs.

The old garden

Of course, if a house is older, the garden is, too, and it may not be the oasis envisioned. Do you dig everything up and start over?

Hanselman has redesigned a number of downtown gardens and the biggest problem is often the narrow passages between houses, he says.

“When such a passage is just wheelbarrow-wide, we have to use materials that can be used in place,” he says. “So we’ll work with concrete, for example, for hardscape features like ledges, retaining walls and walkways. In one case we took our inspiration from Japanese gardens, with intricate stone expanses and naturalistic plantings, but kept a couple of existing small trees at the edge. It went from a bleak patch of dirt to a Zen garden, perfect for relaxing, meditating — and a cup of tea. The homeowner, who had studied music in Japan, was thrilled. We have since found many homeowners intrigued by the artistry of Japanese stone patterns.”

In Trout’s experience, older gardens may just need a little pruning and cleaning up.

“When perennials get too big and overgrown, just divide them,” she says. “Dig them up in early spring, cut in half, or even quarter. Now you have some plants to share with friends. Other times, plants just need to be moved around. Perhaps there’s a perennial that has grown tall and hides other small plants. Then move it to the back. And think of container gardens. These spots of greenery and color can add enormously to the landscape.”

City garden do-overs

Lititz landscape architect Howard Jay Supnik describes the makeover of a small backyard in Lancaster city.

“We converted a sad patch to a green oasis in the urban jungle, with a bit of shade and a place to sit and enjoy plants and art,” he says.

Supnik used Pennsylvania flagstone for the walk and under the dining table. A small sculpture made of found objects sits at the end of the space.

“I used four-season plantings to block the AC as well as soften the hardscape of the custom fence and brick retaining walls that were used to level the slope and allow even areas for taller evergreen shrubs,” he says.

Among the less common plants used are Japanese maple, longstalk holly and fothergilla.

“In a small yard like this the percentage of plants to the hardscape areas takes careful consideration,” he continues. “But other than that I would say that the principles of planning a small or large garden are the same. The garden has to complement the aesthetics of the home, fulfill whatever function the homeowner has in mind, and it should make the space a place. By that I mean it should incorporate features of comfort, such as the sound of water, a sculpture or a tree for shade. I am partial to water features. They add character, and even a trickle can distract from certain noises as well as create a sense of calm and coolness.

“In terms of plantings, varying heights, textures, evergreen and deciduous can be interesting, though a more modern approach is massing the same plant, which can be quite powerful,” Supnik says.

He recommends putting smaller groundcovers and perennials closest to the path, with mid-level shrubs behind them and taller shrubs in the back.

“And I am happy to report that people are planting more natives,” he says. “That’s good for the environment and birds, saves water and cuts down on maintenance.”

Finding inspiration

Don’t worry if you’re new to gardening, Trout says. Inspiration for your new backyard is everywhere. You might join a garden club, which often arranges tours of private and public gardens, or just walk around on your own, checking out neighbors’ gardens and local parks.

Local, natural environments help us create a sense of place for our home and garden that’s appropriate for our region. It also reveals what will grow best where we are, she says.

Garden centers are another natural source of inspiration, and some, like Ken’s Gardens, not only cherish questions from curious new gardeners, but also offer year-round workshops providing homeowners with the know-how to create gorgeous gardens. Ken’s Gardens workshop topics include moon gardens, container gardening and seed starting.

There’s inspiration online as well. Organizations like The Nature Conservancy and The Garden Conservancy are touted as great sources, but homeowners getting interested in gardening are no doubt also turning to Pinterest and Instagram for gardening eye candy.

Spend some time collecting an idea file and a pattern will emerge, say the pros, and you will know what you want your backyard to become.

However, Hanselman warns that you need to be practical as well as inspired.

“Prioritize your needs and that of your yard,” he says. “It’s important to consider water use, sun or shade exposure, the quality of the soil, and the level of maintenance that’s practical for your lifestyle. The yard should be shaped according to the way you want to live.”