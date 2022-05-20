It’s that time in Lancaster County when cicadas shake off their 17-year break underground and sing to find their mates.

Last year, the largest group of periodic cicadas, called Brood X, emerged. Billions of cicadas rose from the earth through the mid-Atlantic and eastern Midwest. However, there weren’t many sightings in Lancaster County.

Will we see cicadas this spring?

Annual cicadas will be here from July through September.

Period cicadas have 17-year and 13-year life cycles and show up earlier in spring. No periodic cicada broods are expected this year in Pennsylvania or elsewhere, according to Cicada Safari.

There may be straggler periodic cicadas, but this is usually limited to areas where Brood X was heavy last year. The stragglers emerge when soil temperatures reach 64 degrees (usually late May) and after a heavy rain.

The next periodical cicadas are expected to arrive in 2030 (Brood II) followed by 2036 (Brood VIII) and 2038 (Brood X) according to Cicada Mania.

In the meantime, you can report and track cicada sightings on the Cicada Safari app, created by cicada researchers.

