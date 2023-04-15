Now that spring has sprung, where can you find spring flowers?
Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of Friday, April 14.
Lancaster Conservancy preserves
Wildflowers can be found throughout Lancaster Conservancy's riverlands preserves, including Kelly's Run Nature Preserve, Clark Nature Preserve, Climbers Run Nature Center, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve, Ferncliff Wildlife and Wildflower Preserve and Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve.
This past weekend (April 8-9) was expected to be the peak for spring wildflowers at Shenks Ferry. There are lots of spring beauties, Virginia bluebells, trillium and Dutchman's breeches are blooming along with phlox, trout lilies, blue cohosh, cutleaf toothwort, mayapple, jack in the pulpit and saxifrage.
At Windolph Landing Nature Preserve in Lancaster, Virginia bluebells are blooming, along with spring beauties, Dutchman's breeches, trout lilies and mayapples.
The new Hellam Hills and Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve in Hellam Township, York County, has a similar mix of wildflowers as Shenks Ferry but not as dense. Mayapples are emerging as well as fumewort.
Spring beauties are one of spring’s first wildflowers. The tiny dainty flowers are white with purple veins. When cooked, the stem tastes like a potato, which leads to one of this plant's common names: Indian potato.
Lancaster County has several types of trilliums (named for its three leaves). Nodding trillium has a flower below the leaves. Susquehanna trillium flowers (like this one) have dark red centers. The flowers of stinking Benjamin trillium are deep red.
Virginia bluebell flowers are a pretty way to show the change of pH levels. The pink buds turn into blue flowers as the petals open. The increase of fluid inside the buds reduces the acidity, changing the color of the flower.
Not every flower at parks and preserves is native or welcome. Some, like daffodils or snowdrops, get swept away and pop up downstream. Others, like scilla, spread so much they can crowd out native plants.
Here are some of the wildflowers you'll find throughout Lancaster County in the spring.
Bloodroot is one of the first wildflowers to bloom in Lancaster County. The roots of bloodroot are red-orange and have been used as a dye for baskets and clothing, as war paint and as medicine.
Cut leaf toothwort is named for its roots that look like teeth and leaves shaped like a jagged knife.
Dutchman's breeches are a woodland spring ephemeral that look like tiny white pants hanging on a clothesline. Squirrel corn has similar leaves with white heart-shaped flowers.
Trout lilies, like these spotted at Ferncliff Wildlife and Wildflower Preserve, get their name from the leaf markings similar to brook trout.
The flower of the mayapple is hidden under a wide umbrella of leaves.
Look up to find red columbine, a plant that likes rocky outcrops. It blooms at the end of Lancaster County’s wildflower season.
Lesser celandine is an invasive plant that's crowding out dutchman's breeches at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve.
Look for flowers, such as spring beauties, Dutchman’s breeches, Virginia bluebells, trillium, trout lilies and cutleaf toothwort along the Wildflower Trail and near Indian Rock Overlook. Next up are mayapples and wild ginger.
Join a wildflower walk in Central Park Sunday, April 23, 1-2:30 p.m. with Lancaster County parks. ($3 per person). Register online.