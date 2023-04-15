Now that spring has sprung, where can you find spring flowers?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of Friday, April 14.

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

  • Wildflowers can be found throughout Lancaster Conservancy's riverlands preserves, including Kelly's Run Nature Preserve, Clark Nature Preserve, Climbers Run Nature Center, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve, Ferncliff Wildlife and Wildflower Preserve and Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve.
  • This past weekend (April 8-9) was expected to be the peak for spring wildflowers at Shenks Ferry. There are lots of spring beauties, Virginia bluebells, trillium and Dutchman's breeches are blooming along with phlox, trout lilies, blue cohosh, cutleaf toothwort, mayapple, jack in the pulpit and saxifrage.
  • At Windolph Landing Nature Preserve in Lancaster, Virginia bluebells are blooming, along with spring beauties, Dutchman's breechestrout lilies and mayapples.
  • The new Hellam Hills and Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve in Hellam Township, York County, has a similar mix of wildflowers as Shenks Ferry but not as dense. Mayapples are emerging as well as fumewort.

A sea of tulips is in bloom at Hershey Gardens, continuing the site’s 81-year tradition of celebrating the flower with a massive display.

This year, manager of horticulture Alyssa Hagerman created a color gradient by planting tulip varieties, arranged from light to dark, to create an ombre effect. The gardens’ main seasonal beds are shaped like a rainbow.

The entire tulip display features 45 cultivars, 16 of which are new. New cultivars this year include Big Love, Golden Prince Claus, Mary Ann, Miranda and Slawa.  

The tulips are in their peak bloom now at the gardens, and depending on the weather, they shouldn’t fade fast.

Hershey Gardens is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 170 Hotel Road in Hershey. For more information, visit hersheygardens.org.

  • Tulips
  • P.J.M. Rhododendron
  • Crabapple trees
  • Redbud trees
  • Daffodils
  • Hyacinth
  • Lenten Rose
  • Serviceberry
  • Virginia Bluebells

Almost finished:

  • Weeping Higan Cherry - almost done
  • Yoshino Cherry - almost done
  • Magnolia - almost done
  • P.J.M. Rhododendron
  • Spire Cherry
  • Autumn Higan Cherry 
Longwood Gardens

  • Eastern redbud
  • Magnolia
  • Creeping phlox
  • Japanese flowering cherry
  • Foxglove
  • Bleeding-heart
  • Showy trillium
  • Fritillary
  • Skunk-cabbage
  • Chinese redbud
  • Large-cupped daffodil
  • Single late tulip
  • Hyacinth
  • Allegheny serviceberry
  • Delphinium
  • Virginia bluebells
  • Tower-of-jewels

Lancaster County Central Park 

  • Look for flowers, such as spring beauties, Dutchman’s breeches, Virginia bluebells, trillium, trout lilies and cutleaf toothwort along the Wildflower Trail and near Indian Rock Overlook. Next up are mayapples and wild ginger.
  • Join a wildflower walk in Central Park Sunday, April 23, 1-2:30 p.m. with Lancaster County parks. ($3 per person). Register online

