Now that spring has sprung, where can you find spring flowers?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of Friday, April 14.

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

Wildflowers can be found throughout Lancaster Conservancy's riverlands preserves, including Kelly's Run Nature Preserve, Clark Nature Preserve, Climbers Run Nature Center, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve, Ferncliff Wildlife and Wildflower Preserve and Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve.

This past weekend (April 8-9) was expected to be the peak for spring wildflowers at Shenks Ferry. There are lots of spring beauties , Virginia bluebells , trillium and Dutchman's breeches are blooming along with phlox , trout lilies , blue cohosh , cutleaf toothwort , mayapple, jack in the pulpit and saxifrage .

At Windolph Landing Nature Preserve in Lancaster, Virginia bluebells are blooming, along with spring beauties, Dutchman's breeches, trout lilies and mayapples.

The new Hellam Hills and Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve in Hellam Township, York County, has a similar mix of wildflowers as Shenks Ferry but not as dense. Mayapples are emerging as well as fumewort.

Tulips

P.J.M. Rhododendron

Crabapple trees

Redbud trees

Daffodils

Hyacinth

Lenten Rose

Serviceberry

Virginia Bluebells

Almost finished:

Weeping Higan Cherry - almost done

Yoshino Cherry - almost done

Magnolia - almost done

P.J.M. Rhododendron

Spire Cherry

Autumn Higan Cherry

Eastern redbud

Magnolia

Creeping phlox

Japanese flowering cherry

Foxglove

Bleeding-heart

Showy trillium

Fritillary

Skunk-cabbage

Chinese redbud

Large-cupped daffodil

Single late tulip

Hyacinth

Allegheny serviceberry

Delphinium

Virginia bluebells

Tower-of-jewels

Look for flowers, such as spring beauties, Dutchman’s breeches, Virginia bluebells, trillium, trout lilies and cutleaf toothwort along the Wildflower Trail and near Indian Rock Overlook. Next up are mayapples and wild ginger.

Join a wildflower walk in Central Park Sunday, April 23, 1-2:30 p.m. with Lancaster County parks. ($3 per person). Register online.