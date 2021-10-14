Wicker.

The word evokes lovely memories for a lot of us. Like the comfy rockers on granny’s porch. Or her garden room day bed filled with quilts and pillows. Or the elephant-shaped night table in your teenage room. But wicker has evolved beyond those cliches, and today it’s available in so many versions that design professionals claim it works with every style, from Victorian and traditional to transitional and contemporary.

Even COVID-19, it turns out, has helped wicker furnishings enjoy a renaissance.

“During the lockdowns, people discovered how nice it is to have a porch and connect with neighbors,” says John Dorofee, owner of Wicker Imports, Lancaster. “Outdoor spaces, altogether, became places to be, and that meant a new focus on wicker seating and tables. So this was a great sales year for us.”

But the wicker look is too charming to stay outdoors. Not that it ever was just porch furniture, says Janice Hoffman of Sweetwater Design, Lititz.

“I have had a classic wicker chair in my family room for years and another one in my bedroom,” she says. “But now, with new interpretations, it is garnering more fans than ever. It adds such charm to rooms of different styles, inside and out.”

Wicker versus rattan

Sometimes wicker is referred to as rattan and, confusingly, not all “wicker” furniture seems to be made from willow twigs. Even seagrass is sometimes spied in wicker collections. So what’s what?

Dorofee explains that wicker actually means woven.

“It is a style of weave,” he says, “while rattan is a material that is derived from some species of palms. And while wicker pieces may be made from rattan, they can also be woven from a number of other natural and synthetic materials, including bamboo, reed, nylon and synthetic resin. Over time, though, the term ‘wicker’ has come to encompass many different types of woven furniture.”

Rattan is a term used to describe a huge variety of climbing palms and lianas, common in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. It’s primarily used for wickerwork.

Despite all its Instagram and Twitter attention, wicker is hardly new. It dates back to ancient Egypt, and wickerwork items using reeds and swamp grasses have been found in Pharaohs’ tombs. It became much used after the Europeans began exploring Asia, exploding in popularity during the Victorian era and then again during the Arts & Crafts movement.

Choosing your wicker

Should you use natural wicker or a synthetic version? It depends on the space, Dorofee says. For an uncovered patio and a north-facing porch prone to mildew, you should absolutely go synthetic. The good news is that they come in several stains and designs ranging from the traditional rounded variety to chic geometric seating, including modular sofas. This year, grey-toned resin versions made a big splash with homeowners, Dorofee says.

For indoor use, you can’t go wrong with the beauty, texture and welcoming feeling of natural wicker, rattan or seagrass. All it takes is an accent chair to add a pop to a neutral bedroom or tone down the formality of a traditional living room, Hoffman says. Also consider wicker chairs to add grace to a dining table, or pull wicker stools up to the kitchen island. That’ll transform it into a vacation-ready cocktail bar. And think of wicker accent tables that can double as ottomans. Their airy silhouettes will create an illusion of light and space, such a good idea in a heavily trafficked room.

A rug is the newest way to introduce natural wicker into a home. It is beautiful all on its own, or it can be used as a base for a favorite antique area rug, an animal hide or an exotic dhurrie. You can also introduce wicker into a room as shades for pendant lights and baskets for storage or plants.

Caring for wicker is easy, too. Outdoor resin furniture can be cleaned with soap and water, but it should be covered up when not in use. Indoor natural wicker should be vacuumed. If it’s more than dusty, it can be cleaned with Murphy Oil Soap and water. Surfaces of products made from grasses can be cleaned with a damp cloth.