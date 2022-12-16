As the December holidays draw near, let’s look at the origins of a celebrated side dish — white potatoes.

They play a key role in Hanukkah celebrations as potato latkes. They also grace Christmas dinner tables in many forms — mashed, scalloped, au gratin or baked, to name a few. Here is more information about their history and how you can get started with growing your own potatoes.

Origins

Also called Irish potatoes, this root vegetable was first cultivated by the indigenous people in what are now Peru and Bolivia.

Like many New World food products, potatoes only become popular in North America after they were embraced in Europe. Spanish explorers brought potatoes to Europe in the 1530s. They were introduced to North America in 1620 when the British governor of the Bahamas gifted them to the governor of the Virginia colonies.

Authorities convinced the working classes in northern Europe to grow potatoes because they produced well and provided nutrition. They became such a large part of the diet in Ireland that a severe potato blight in the 1840s triggered a migration of over a million Irish people to America.

How to grow white potatoes

White potatoes are well suited to Lancaster County vegetable gardens. These tips will help you get started:

— White potatoes need full sun, at least six hours per day. They should not be grown in the same place that you grew tomatoes, peppers or eggplant the year before.

— Begin planting several weeks before the last frost date, when the soil is about 50 F. For a staggered harvest, continue to plant into July.

— Buy seed potatoes from a garden center or catalog. Don’t use sprouts from grocery store potatoes because they are usually treated with a growth inhibitor. Plus, selecting seed potatoes will give you far more choices of potato varieties — including a range of colors and sizes.

— About two to three weeks before planting time, expose the seed potatoes to indirect light and warmth. When sprouts are visible, cut the potato, and plant the sprouts about a foot apart in a 6-inch-deep trench.

— When foliage reaches about 8 inches, hill the soil around the plants. This provides loose soil in which the potatoes can develop and keeps the tubers out of sunlight, which can cause bitterness. Hill the soil again when the vines have grown another 8 inches.

— Potatoes can also be grown in containers or wire cages. Add more soil to cover the tubers as the foliage grows.

Harvest and storage

Potatoes are ready to harvest when the foliage dies. Leave potatoes in the ground for about two weeks, carefully dig, then store in fabric bags, baskets or slotted crates. The environment should be dark and cold (about 40 F), such as an unheated basement, garage or even the crisper drawer of the refrigerator.

For more information and tips on growing potatoes and other vegetables, check out Penn State Extension’s free Victory Garden Reinvented webinar series: lanc.news/PSVictoryGarden.

For garden questions, contact a Lancaster County Master Gardener: LancasterMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.