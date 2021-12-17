Celebrated in art and song, holly is a beloved symbol of the winter holidays. Whether choosing a holly for your landscape or enjoying some boughs indoors, this plant can provide a bright spot during the short days of winter.

Types of holly

There are more than 400 plants in the holly or Ilex genus, but these three are most closely associated with holiday decorating.

• English holly (Ilex aquifolium). Also known as European holly, this tree has glossy, dark green, lobed and spiny leaves and red berries. If you find a holly with variegated leaves, it is likely to be English holly. English holly grows in a pyramidal shape and is dense enough to be used as a hedge.

• American holly (Ilex opaca). It can be difficult to tell it apart from English holly but the leaves are generally lighter green and a little less glossy. American holly trees tend to be more loosely branched than English holly.

• Winterberry (Ilex verticillata). This is a deciduous holly; in other words, it loses its leaves in winter. Winterberry is prized for clusters of rich, red berries on gray, bare branches in the winter.

Why doesn’t my holly have berries?

This is a common question, and there are several possible reasons.

• Your holly is a male. Hollies are dioecious, meaning that male and female flowers are borne on separate plants. Only the plants with female flowers will have berries.

• Your female holly was not fertilized. A compatible male holly must be blooming at the same time and within around 100 feet from a female holly in order for bees to succeed in pollinating your plant.

• If your holly is young, give it time. Hollies make take up to three years to yield berries.

• Poor growing conditions can influence berry production. Hollies thrive in sun and well-drained slightly acidic soil.

• Improper pruning can also take its toll on holly berries. The best time to prune English and American holly is early summer. Late winter is the best time to prune winterberry. Pruning hollies mid- to late summer may force new growth that will not mature by wintertime.

A word of caution

Though beautiful, holly berries are poisonous to people and pets! Also, English holly can be invasive in some parts of the United States. This is a strong reason to consider American holly or winterberry, both native, when choosing a holly plant for your landscape.

Keeping indoors holly jolly

Unlike needled evergreen boughs, holly branches will not keep without water; holly should be treated like cut flowers. Place holly springs and branches in a vase with water and in a cool room, if possible. If you are cutting your own holly boughs, do so on a day that is above freezing and when there is not strong sun or wind.

