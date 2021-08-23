If wandering through a field of sunflowers is on your summer bucket list, now is the time.

Here are a few farms in the Lancaster County region with lots of sunflowers.

Harvest Lane Farm, 851 East Oregon Road, Lititz, has pick-your-own sunflowers. No admission is charged and flowers are $1 a stem. Updates can be found on Facebook. Pick-your-own hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road, will have a Sunflower Festival Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29. Tickets for ages 3-64 are $13 and include one sunflower. There are more options to food and add activities, such as wagon tours, a corn maze, live music, pig races and a jump pad.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, will have a Sunflower Festival Saturday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Explore sunflower fields, plus music, kids entertainment, craft vendors and mini photo sessions through Sept. 4. Festival included with admission to the farm.

Verdant View Farm, 429 Strasburg Road, Paradise will have Sunflower Days Sept. 10-11 and 17-18. Fridays and Saturdays, the farm is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the gate and include one sunflower. The farm has 100,000 sunflowers.

Weaver’s Orchard, 40 Fruit Lane Morgantown, has a pick-your-own sunflower field. Admission to the field is a pick-your-own purchase (of flowers, peaches, blackberries, blueberries, plums, nectarines , apples and pears). The farm is open Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last entry at 3:30 p.m.), Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry at 5:30 p.m.)

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, 400 Long Lane, Lancaster, will have pick-your-own sunflowers. The flowers are expected to be ready the first week of September. The farm also has pick-your-own zinnias and gladiolus ($1 for three or $3 for a dozen.) Prices haven’t been set for sunflowers. A $10 admission is charged for the flower fields without a purchase. Flower-picking is Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No flowers in 2021

Oregon Dairy’s 2021 Sunflower Pickin’ Days were canceled. “Due to the confluence of several factors, our sunflower patch has not yielded the beautiful, vibrant spectacle that we have all become accustomed to over the last several years,” Oregon Dairy shared online. The farm’s planning to bring back the sunflowers in 2022.

Please Wash Me Carwash in Elverson, Chester County, has attracted lots of people to its sunflower fields in past summers. Owners Rick and Joey Frey introduced the car wash's new owners in November, saying this would be the end of the sunflower field.