Sunflowers are symbols of summer.

They feed songbirds.

And this year, with the war in Ukraine, they’ve become a symbol of resistance and peace.

Here are a few farms in the Lancaster County region where you can step into a field of gold.

Please Wash Me car wash, 1 Yeingst Dr., Elverson has a field of sunflowers in bloom now (after a year break). There's no admission fee and no set hours.

Verdant View Farm, 429 Strasburg Road, Paradise will have Sunflower Days Aug. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27. Fridays, hours are 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays, hours are 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for Aug 12-13, $15 for other days online or $5 more at the gate and include one sunflower. The farm has 50,000 sunflowers. Pick-your-own flowers, food, craft beer and wine are also available.

Harvest Lane Farm, 851 East Oregon Road, Lititz, has pick-your-own sunflowers through at least the end of August. No admission is charged and flowers $1.50 a stem. Pre-picked flowers are $2 a stem. Updates can be found on Facebook. Pick-your-own hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weaver’s Orchard, 40 Fruit Lane Morgantown, has a pick-your-own sunflower field. There is no admission to the fields. The farm’s pick-your-own fields are open Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last entry at 3:30 p.m.), Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry at 5:30 p.m.) In early August, pick-your-own areas are closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. The fields also close at 1 p.m. on days when the forecast is above 90 degrees.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, will have a Sunflower Festival Saturday, Aug. 20, 27 and Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Explore sunflower fields, plus zinnia fields, music, kids entertainment, craft vendors and mini photo sessions. Festival included with admission to the farm.

Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz will have Sunflower Pickin’ Days Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September, 10 a.m.-dark. Plus Labor Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets ($13) include entry to the sunflower patch, one sunflower and, once the corn maze opens, entry to corn maze plus rides.

Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road, plans to have a Sunflower Festival in September when the sunflowers are in full bloom and there’s enough staff. The business will share more details on its website and Facebook. Tickets for ages 3-64 are $13 and include one sunflower. There are more options to add food and activities, such as wagon tours, a corn maze, live music, pig races and a jump pad.

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, 400 Long Lane, Lancaster, will have pick-your-own sunflowers. The flowers are expected to be ready in early October. Flowers will be $1 stem or $6 for a dozen. A $5 admission is charged for the flower fields without a purchase. Flower-picking is Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.