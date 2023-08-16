This story was published Aug. 4. Bloom time information was updated Wednesday, Aug. 16.

While June’s dry weather may have delayed fall corn mazes, sunflowers love the heat.

Sunflower fields are starting to bloom in the Lancaster County region. Thank the dry spell for a longer sunflower season. At least one farm delayed planting, sending sunflowers well into October.

This year, a new sunflower field is blooming in Honey Brook. The Rotelle family has grown September Farm Cheese from a dairy to a destination. The store on Horseshoe Pike attracts people from as far away as New Jersey, says owner Dave Rotelle. They can watch cheesemaking and see the cows in the neighboring fields.

New this year, one of those fields is filled with sunflowers, for customers and the community.

“We want to share what we have,” Rotelle says.

The five acres of sunflowers should last through late August. Once they fade, they’ll go to a feed mill.

Read on for a guide to find sunflowers throughout the Lancaster County region.

Please Wash Me Car Wash, 1 Yeingst Dr., Elverson has a field of sunflowers in bloom. Follow the field’s progress on Facebook. There’s no admission fee and no set hours.

September Farm Cheese, 5287 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, has five acres of sunflowers. The flowers are expected to bloom through late August. The store is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The flower fields are free and open daily. Please stay on the walking trails and don’t pick the flowers.

Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz opened the two-acre sunflower field early. Sunflower Fest started Friday, Aug. 11 with the sunflower patch open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 20 plus Aug. 16-18., 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 will be a maker’s market with vendors, music, food and drinks. Sunflower Fest tickets ($12) include entry to the sunflower patch and one sunflower. Tickets for kids ages 3-12 are $8.

Lancaster County Central Park’s meadow has native sunflowers, loved by pollinators as well as people. The perennial sunflowers are mixed with yellow coneflowers and Jerusalem artichokes, which have yellow flowers, says naturalist Lisa Sanchez. This mix of flowers should bloom by mid-August. The flowers in the neighboring field should last through October. The field is next to Mill Creek and is close to the parking lot at 539 Golf Road. The park is open from dawn through dusk. There’s also a guided walk through the meadow, Saturday, Aug. 26 ($3 per person).

Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road, will have a Sunflower Festival Aug. 26, 27 and Sept. 2-4. , 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $18 for ages 3 and older and include one sunflower plus a train ride, Barnyard Kingdom activities and a fossil dig. There are options to add food and other activities.

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, 400 Long Lane, Lancaster, will have pick-your-own sunflowers. The flowers are expected to be ready in late August. The price has not been set. Flower-picking is Monday through Saturday with hours to be determined.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, will have a Sunflower Festival 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 9. Explore six acres of sunflower fields, plus zinnia fields, live music, craft vendors, mini photo sessions and drinks from a winery and breweries. Festival included with admission to the farm.

Harvest Lane Farm, 851 East Oregon Road, Lititz, will have pick-your-own sunflowers around Labor Day. No admission is charged. The price for flowers has not been set. Updates can be found on Facebook. Pick-your-own hours after Labor Day are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Weaver’s Orchard, 40 Fruit Lane Morgantown, will have a pick-your-own sunflower field from mid- to late September through October. Prices have not been set for flowers. The farm’s pick-your-own fields are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last entry at 3:30 p.m.) Monday-Thursday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry at 5:30 p.m.) Friday.

Meanwhile, Gritty posed in a sunflower field for an upcoming calendar:

Sunflowers fields past peak-bloom:

Sunflower Organics, 219 Mill Road, Morgantown, has a flower walk almost 500 feet long filled with sunflowers, zinnias and other flowers. The farm said Aug. 16, the sunflowers were fading but other flowers continue to bloom. The field is open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Donations are accepted.

Here's a walk through the field at September Farm Cheese: