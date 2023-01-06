Colors of the year

Test your color naming skills by match the paint to the imaginative name, each a 2023 color of the year.

 LNP|LancasterOnline

Pantone describes its vibrant color of the year, Viva Magenta, as an animated red that revels in pure joy.

While the color’s emotions might be up for debate, the swatch itself isn’t difficult to imagine. Having “magenta” in the name helps.

Other colors of the year are less clear-cut.

What is North Sea Green (part of Benjamin Moore’s 2023 color trends palette)? How about Savannah Green, part of the same collection?

Those at least have “green” as a start. What is the color of Country Air, a 2023 trending tint from Dunn-Edwards?

Test your color naming skills by match the paint to the imaginative name, each a 2023 color of the year:

Color-changing LED lights brighten decor and mood
Coloring page New Years 2023
5 ways design can affect your mood and mental well-being

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags