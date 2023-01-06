Pantone describes its vibrant color of the year, Viva Magenta, as an animated red that revels in pure joy.

While the color’s emotions might be up for debate, the swatch itself isn’t difficult to imagine. Having “magenta” in the name helps.

Other colors of the year are less clear-cut.

What is North Sea Green (part of Benjamin Moore’s 2023 color trends palette)? How about Savannah Green, part of the same collection?

Those at least have “green” as a start. What is the color of Country Air, a 2023 trending tint from Dunn-Edwards?

Test your color naming skills by match the paint to the imaginative name, each a 2023 color of the year: