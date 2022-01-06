Pantone didn’t dig into its archives to come up with the trending color of 2022.

The brand created a new color: Very Peri, a “trusted and beloved” blue with violet red undertones. It’s a vibrant periwinkle.

Some colors of the year don’t require a stretch of the imagination: Dark Cobalt Blue (Behr), Subtle Peach (Valspar) and Perfect Greige (HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams).

What about Country Charm?

Or Wild Mustang?

Match the paint to the imaginative name, each a 2022 color of the year.

