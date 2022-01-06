Pantone didn’t dig into its archives to come up with the trending color of 2022.

The brand created a new color: Very Peri, a “trusted and beloved” blue with violet red undertones. It’s a vibrant periwinkle.

Some colors of the year don’t require a stretch of the imagination: Dark Cobalt Blue (Behr), Subtle Peach (Valspar) and Perfect Greige (HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams).

What about Country Charm?

Or Wild Mustang?

Match the paint to the imaginative name, each a 2022 color of the year.

Where to find Very Peri Pantone’s color of the year, Very Peri, encourages personal inventiveness and creativity, according to the color institute. How can bring this “spritely, joyous attitude” into your corner of the world? Pantone partners with companies to bring the color of the year to a range of products. You can dress yourself in Very Peri sweaters and sweats (from Monochrome) and sneakers (Cariuma and Globe). Grab a Very Peri mug and keychain (from Copenhagen Design). To get around, hop on your hand-painted bike (from Priority Bicycle) or your paint-dipped skateboard (from Globe). Make Very Peri the background of your Microsoft Teams video chats and light up a room with a color inspired by Very Peri on the Govee Glide Wall Light. To own a virtual piece of this color, a collection of Very Peri NFTs will be released on the Tezos blockchain. If that’s not enough, an immersive experience (from Artechouse) will open in 2022. Aside from these official partnerships, the color inspires creators designing beauty products, fashion, interiors, art and more. Since Pantone made its announcement about 2022’s top color, Instagram has thousands of posts of periwinkle makeup and clothing to Christmas décor and candles. To bring this color to life in your garden, periwinkle blooms in wisteria, lavender as well as vinca, also known as periwinkle.