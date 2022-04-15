Plan now to attract ruby-throated hummingbirds to your garden! These tiny birds migrate to Mexico and Central America for the winter. Their return path to the north coincides with blooming plants. They should begin to arrive in Lancaster County in late April. Some will continue farther north, but many will make our area their summer home until September.

Tiny treasures

Although there are 16 species of hummingbirds that occur in the United States, only ruby-throated hummingbirds nest in Pennsylvania. They are iridescent green with wings that appear to blur when flying. The fiery red throat only appears on mature males. Hummingbirds are beloved for their acrobatic flight and their pugnacious behavior at feeders. Like all native species, they serve an important purpose in our ecosystem. As they feed on nectar with their needle-like beaks, they pollinate plants. They also consume small insects, some of which we consider pests, such as aphids, fruit flies and mosquitoes.

Start with a feeder

Specially designed feeders will help attract hummingbirds to your garden or balcony. The feeders generally have a reservoir holding liquid that flows into feeding conduits. The feeders are usually red, a color that mimics many of the flowers from which hummers feed.

Make your own mixture for the hummingbird feeder by combining one part granulated sugar to four parts water. Boil this simple syrup to dissolve the sugar. Allow it to cool before pouring into the feeder. Extra nectar can be refrigerated. Change the nectar and clean the feeder every three to five days. Do not modify the formula by adding red food coloring or using a sugar substitute, such as honey. These ingredients can be extremely harmful to hummingbirds. Hang the feeder in a spot where you can easily reach and observe it, and where there are nearby trees for shelter.

Follow up with flowers

The ideal way to attract and support hummingbirds is with the plants in your garden. In other words, they may come for the feeders, but will stay for the flowers! Research has shown hummingbirds choose flowers that are easily spotted and that contain high-energy nectar.

Here is a list of easy-to-find plants that will attract and support hummingbirds; note that botanical names are given where they are different from the common names.

— Native perennials: Bee balm/bergamot (Monarda spp.), blazing star/gay feather (Liatris spp.), cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis), native columbine (Aquilegia canadensis) and phlox (Phlox paniculata).

— Annuals: Flowering tobacco (Nicotiana), fuchsia, lantana (Lantana camara), petunia, salvia “Black & Blue” (Salvia guaranitica) and scarlet sage (Salvia coccinea or Salvia splendens).

— Vines: Native honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) and trumpet vine (Campsis radicans).

Master Gardeners of Lancaster County who frequently host hummingbirds say that native honeysuckle, cardinal flower and “Black & Blue” salvia are the hummingbirds’ local favorites.

For more details and an extensive plant list, see “Attracting Hummingbirds,” by Margaret C. Brittingham of Penn State University. Find it online at lanc.news/Hummingbirds. For guidance on planting for hummingbirds or other spring garden advice, contact Lancaster’s Garden Hotline at LancasterMG@psu.edu or call 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is an area coordinator, for several counties including Lancaster, for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.