Do you have a giant evergreen you’re willing to share?

Lancaster’s on the lookout for a Christmas tree.

The tree will be displayed at Penn Square during the holiday season, which kicks off at the Mayor’s Tree Lighting, Nov. 24, Black Friday. After the decorations come down, the tree will become mulch for city parks.

The city is looking for evergreen trees that are shaped and at least 25 feet tall.

Tree owners can contact City Arborist, Rick Anderer, at 717-291-4846 or randerer@cityoflancasterpa.gov with their name, address, phone number, location of the tree and a photo.

The winning tree will be selected by a jury of Lancaster staff and LEADS board members. The city will cut down and transport the tree.

Last year’s tree came from the Neffsville home of Peter and Kathy Hauser. At 33 feet, the concolor fir grew taller than the Hausers anticipated, they said.