Debbie Barbush renovated her Manheim basement just before the pandemic started. The timing proved fortuitous, even though Barbush rarely uses her cozy reading nook. The space has become a popular gathering place — for the woman’s 11 grandchildren, six of them local.

“The grandkids sit there and play,” Barbush says. “There were so many places closed during the pandemic.”

Born out of necessity or desperation, remodeling clients and homebuyers seem to have a favorite request: They want to find purpose in every area of their homes. Think of blank walls, space around windows, corners or any recessed areas of a home, says Jo Longenecker, a designer with Lititz-based Brookside Builders.

“People are trying to utilize every inch of their homes,” she explains. Solutions may come in the form of curated spaces and nooks for reading, working, eating, playing or even giving Rover a place of his own.

Troy Weaver, Brookside’s president, has noticed more demand for these defined spaces. “It seems to be a popular idea for purposing space well,” he says. “It’s a trending opportunity.”

Lisa Naples agrees. “There are several reasons nooks are popular,” says the licensed Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty in Lancaster. “Consider the amount of time people have spent in their homes. They want to use space better, to create a workspace for kids or office space for adults.”

Naples has seen nooks carved into mudrooms or created from repurposed closets. The biggest shift, she says, is creating a quiet separation from other people in the household.

That’s what Susan Carlson did. The Lebanon resident wanted an office nook near her kitchen but in a quieter space. Carlson, a retired Reebok executive from Boston, now runs a part-time business creating newsletters and photo books. She previously worked on her kitchen counter. A designer from Brookside helped Carlson create her space.

“I didn’t have a real clear vision,” she says. “I wanted it to blend in with the kitchen, but I wanted a subtle change.”

Carlson accomplished that goal by using different hardware than on her kitchen cabinets and a slightly different color.

Pretty and functional

Longenecker has designed defined spaces for several clients. For instance, she designed a basement reading nook that doubles as extra guest space. Throw pillows come off to reveal a twin-size mattress with a built-in drawer to store linens. The nook, built under a stairwell, has a similar curated space on the other side of the stairs — a built-in crate and living space for the owners’ dog.

“Not only is it pretty, it is functional,” Longenecker says. “It’s a little more space than you had before.”

The designer, who has worked for Brookside for three years, has created several nooks for her own Manheim home along with husband Jared, a carpenter for the company. An awkward area of their basement became a snack nook, so no one has to run up and down the stairs to get something to eat. Longenecker also designed an office nook for when she works from home.

Clients don’t even have to have separate, recessed spaces to add usable areas to their homes, Longenecker says. In one case, she designed a wall of bookshelves for her sister, Kim Veilleux of Lititz. With a large master bedroom and tons of books, Veilleux didn’t want to waste any area in her home. Longenecker designed a built-in unit that holds a television and wraps around the room’s door. Books have a home, and Veilleux has somewhere interesting to look at the front of the room.

“I didn’t want any clutter,” Veilleux says. “I knew I wanted something floor to ceiling.”

The part-time bartender currently has no furniture near the bookcases, but another owner could add a comfortable chair and create a reading space, Longenecker says.

“I’ve always loved creating and making spaces look nice,” Longenecker says. “I want to help my clients feel like the best versions of themselves.”

“Usability matters most,” says Kate Hostetter, who designs spaces for Lancaster-based Brentwood Builders. She has also created them for her own Lancaster home. Hostetter, her husband and their four children live in a four-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot home. She designed a reading nook next to the front door after she thought that the space would never get used.

She first wanted to put a small table with chairs there, “but I worried it would be dead space.” The reading nook, however, has evolved. The elegant curated design featured on Instagram now has given way to Legos, children’s books and a small work table for her older three children. Hostetter also designed an office nook in her living room.

The waning days of isolation probably won’t change the new way people use their homes. The pandemic sent Ryan Veilleux, Kim’s husband, home to work, so Longenecker designed a room-sized office in an extra living space. Ryan Veilleux has returned to work at Rohrer’s One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Lancaster, yet his wife doesn’t want to change the home office. “I like the way the space looks when you walk in the door.”

For Barbush, though, the beginning of school does mean a change. She can look forward to the day when she can reclaim her reading nook from her grandchildren.

“I will eventually be able to sit and read there,” she says. “I like the ambiance. It’s a really nice space.”