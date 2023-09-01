Cecilia “Cece” Zagas wanted the perfect photograph for an East Petersburg client who had recently downsized and needed something hanging above her white couch.

“I chose a horse for her because she reminds me of a horse – specifically this horse who is extremely graceful and kind looking,” she says. “It was just a perfect reflection of her.”

Zagas, the lead designer of Cecilia Interior Design in Lancaster, is among a number of folks in her profession who incorporate equestrian elements when looking to elevate space. No animals can compare to horses, she says.

“They’ve got everything. They’re powerful, graceful, elegant and just so distinguished looking,” she says. “I feel like everybody wants … the qualities that a horse just naturally has.”

Zagas hung that image in East Petersburg in January. Horses that resemble it made the social media rounds last week after fashion designer Stella McCartney debuted her winter campaign featuring Kendall Jenner. That Kardashian-adjacent model, who grew up riding horses, was photographed with gray ponies on some salt flats in France for McCartney’s collection, billed as embracing “the transformational connections between humans and horses.”

Equestrian-inspired designs have long been woven into fashion and recent years proved no different. In 2022, Charlotte Casiraghi — the competitive show-jumping granddaughter of Grace Kelly, the late Philadelphia-born Princess of Monaco — rode a horse down Chanel’s Paris runway. And just before the world went into lockdown in 2020, Michael Kors outfitted his New York Fashion Week models in riding boots.

“The best clothes make you feel like you are in a chic security blanket,” he told The Guardian that year. “You should feel cozy, you should feel relaxed. And you know what always works, when you want to be chic but also be comfortable? Equestrian.”

The same can be said when it comes to décor.

'It's a lifestyle'

“A lot of my clients come from big cities where fashion and style are just ingrained in them,” says well-known horse photographer Shawna Simmons-Whitty. “They have that strong connection of appreciating art and fashion as well as the equestrian life.”

Simmons-Whitty — who has photographed riders including Jennifer Gates and Georgina Bloomberg (daughters of famous parents) — estimates that about half the time she knows where her photographs of horses will end up hanging before she even takes them.

“I just had a shoot yesterday morning and they showed me a picture of the room and said, ‘We want something on this wall, so whatever you think looks best,’ ” Simmons-Whitty says.

She learned how to ride in Maryland and now lives in Canada. She travels mainly the East Coast shooting shows and booking private sessions at farms like one she visits almost annually in Honey Brook, just over the Lancaster County line in Chester County.

Early in the pandemic, when horse shows weren’t happening, she came up with the idea for a wallpaper. A client who is an interior designer hooked her up with a contact at York County-based York Wallcoverings, which last year released Simmons-Whitty’s SAS Equestrian Home collaboration featuring horse patterns like flea-bitten, marbled appaloosa, leopard appaloosa, rose dapple and palomino.

Here’s how York Wallcoverings describes the line.

“Get a glimpse into what it’s like chasing points across the country from wintering under the palm trees in Wellington, competing in the iconic Dixon Oval at Devon, riding Under the Oaks at Upperville Horse Show, and showing at The Hampton Classic next to Olympians and celebrities alike,” says the line’s look book. “More than the blue ribbons, it’s about the love of the horse. It’s not just a sport; it’s a lifestyle.”

York Wallcoverings spokesperson Carol Miller says the line appeals to a niche market but adds that it is “surprisingly well received for sophisticated children’s spaces and also as an anchoring abstract texture that provides a nature-inspired surround.”

It’s not in-your-face equestrian.

“I kind of lean toward doing it that way rather than being super, super literal with horse heads all over everything,” she says.

“With a lot of my clients, their husbands don’t really get the horse thing so much. So it’s kind of like this wallpaper is family friendly,” Simmons-Whitty adds. “The husbands like it because it’s neutral enough. It’s not like a repetition of horses galloping across the wall.”

Her own home features a lot of leather.

Zagas uses leather, too, as well as contrasting stitching, hide rugs, wool and plaid — all of which can read equestrian.

Sometimes the nods are subtle, Zagas says. Other times, like in the case of one Manheim Township client’s home, a room calls for a framed dressage horse flexing in front of bright orange books held up by bookends resembling horse bits.

“Her whole family room, directly beside this room, is Ralph Lauren,” Zagas says of that client. “We wanted to pull in that vibe here, also with a little bit of an Hermes situation going on with the orange.”

As for the East Petersburg room, there’s peridot green on things like a lamp and trim on the drapes.

“We wanted to pull in some more vintage-looking pieces as a nod to her preferences in her old home, which had pieces that were passed down from her parents and family in Newfoundland,” she says. “Even though we were doing new pieces for the room, she wanted them to feel kind of lived in and still have personality.”

Zagas says she’s naturally inclined to want to use horse artwork because she grew up riding and showing horses through 4-H. She’s owned three. These days, she sometimes rides the one her mother boards in New Holland.

“I think they’re kind of a reflection of Cecelia Interior Design style, which is classic, refined, tailored and just kind of posh,” Zagas says. “That’s why I like to bring them into the homes I design. But… not every client is appropriate for horse artwork.”

There can be a bit of an intimidation factor.

“The Horse Show” at Karen Anderer Fine Art in Lancaster earlier this year was one of the most heavily attended exhibits in that gallery’s history, Anderer says.

“But there were people there who loved it but thought they couldn’t own it,” she says. “They were like, ‘I don’t have anything to do with horses so I can’t buy that even though I love it.’ That was very strange to me.”

Then again, Anderer is viewing things through the lens of someone who does have equestrian cred. Her late grandfather, Harold “Buddy” Hafer, was a well-known show jumper.

She does have horse art in her home. Among the things she loves about the genre is that there are options for all styles. At her horse show she had about 10 artists, all with drastically different vibes — from Georganna Lenssen’s series called “Winners Circle,” each painted with hints of gold leaf, to paintings by Carl White, a Liverpool-born artist who skateboards and who added street graffiti/tattoo elements to his horses. Anderer says one of the latter sold to a prominent collector in Carmel, California.

Horse pieces that didn’t move during the show are still in Anderer’s regular gallery rotation. It’s rare that Anderer will do a show with a literal theme. This time The Devon Horse Show in Chester County (the one mentioned in that wallpaper look book) got her thinking of a show.

“I was toying around with the idea and then horses kept coming into my stratosphere,” she says. She’d sold a horse painting by an artist who then wanted to paint another. Another of her artists had sort of hit a wall and took a week off to go horseback riding as a way to deal with a loss, she says.

Anderer herself says she was and is going through a challenging personal time and was longing to go to the Kentucky Derby and ride at Bridge Acres, the stable to which she retreated last time she faced something tough. This time riding isn’t in the cards.

“I think maybe the show was a way for me to channel what I really wanted to be doing,” she says.