It may not sit well with serious artists and connoisseurs that an article about collecting local art starts with something said by a video-game-playing YouTuber out of Texas.

But buckle up because that’s exactly what’s happening.

“We made one-of-a-kind fine art and displayed it at a fine art gallery,” Nathan Graham — better known as Unspeakable — told his Instagram followers last weekend. “If you weren’t able to make it to the gallery that’s completely OK because you can go to www.unspeakable.com and get one of these pieces for yourself right now.”

Unspeakable’s Cereal Indulgence sculpture was a massive spoon filled with colorful blobs. One of his rolling partners basically scribbled on canvas using a baby doll. Other pieces were made with paint blasted out of Nerf guns or through a fan using a leaf blower. A serious artist Unspeakable is not. But several sources put the 25-year-old’s estimated net worth at $30 million. He isn’t making videos about things that don’t have wide appeal.

And seeing Unspeakable standing in a ball cap, gazing thoughtfully at gallery walls and then flipping through a wad of cash is somewhat reflective of what actual art experts are saying. Art collecting has the attention — for better or worse — of those looking to make or spend money. Younger buyers in particular are looking for artists whose work actually reflects things they see in their worlds, be it geographically or otherwise. And many buyers aren’t afraid to shop online.

More options

Lee Lovett, who manages Red Raven Art Co. in Lancaster, says a switch flipped during COVID-19 and she doesn’t see it flipping back.

“Prior to the pandemic, people might buy small pieces that way, but they would never buy large pieces online. Now they’re fine with it,” Lovett says. “They know that it’s an investment. They know that they’re supporting local art and that it’s only going to look better in person than it does on the website. It’s just, I think, where our society is headed.”

Although she has web pages for all the artists Red Raven represents, she opens online sales only for featured and highlighted shows.

“With those you can buy day or night,” she says. “I’m literally sitting there watching the news at 11 o’clock at night and my phone will ding because somebody purchased a painting.”

Others still want to eyeball in person. If there’s an artist of interest who isn’t currently on the walls, contact the gallery that represents that artist and ask if three or four pieces can be brought in for your perusal, she suggests.

“Another thing we often do with our customers is you can take things home on spec and see how they look,” she says. “We realize that sometimes it’s hard for people to decide when they’re not standing in their home.”

Red Raven represents about 40 artists. That’s a drop in the bucket of who is on display in Lancaster alone.

“I’ve kind of been in the Lancaster community about four years and I feel like I’ve seen more artists emerging and having work available,” says Abby Baer, executive director at the Demuth Foundation. “I think there are just more options for folks.”

Discover your tastes

Baer’s No. 1 piece of advice for buying art is to make sure you love it.

“It’s something you’re going to live with either in your home or your office. So it has to be something that brings you happiness,” she says. “Sometimes people feel like this is the right thing to do or the best investment. And there is an angle for that. But it should be something that you enjoy.”

Take time to figure out what that really is, suggests Doug Woodham, a New York-based art-related financial consultant and author of “Art Collecting Today.”

“The only way you can really do that is by going to galleries and going to museums and walking around and taking it in and looking and enjoying,” Woodham says. “Take as much time as you can training your eye … before you start spending any serious money on art.”

It’s best to do that even before picking pieces that are primarily decorative, he says.

“It’s only by looking at things that your tastes get formed,” Woodham says. “And I’m a firm believer in letting everyone decide their own tastes as opposed to rushing into buying because they’ve got a wall to fill or because their friends think this is a cool artist.”

Woodham served as president of the Americas for famed auction house Christie’s. In his circles, he’s plenty familiar with regional artists like the late Andrew Wyeth. Locally known names more closely linked to Lancaster County specifically — like C.X. Carlson — hadn’t made it onto his radar.

Yet there are suggestions that apply to collecting artists of all levels of fame, he says. Consider late Pittsburgher Andy Warhol, who made thousands of paintings, prints and drawings.

“Let’s say for whatever reason you really want to own a Warhol,” Woodham says. “You say, ‘I love his work. I love his personal narrative. I want a Warhol on my wall.’”

There are Warhols you can buy for $10,000 and some for $150 million, he says.

“You could easily spend $1 million to buy an utterly mediocre Warhol painting that’s probably not going to increase that much in value,” he says. “Or, for $1 million you can get a great series of prints by Warhol or a phenomenal drawing or drawings.”

Go with the latter, he says. Don’t settle for something not up to an artist’s potential.

“If you fall in love with any artist do your best to understand their body of work so that you can focus on buying something that’s really good at a price point that you can afford,” he says.

Starting a local collection

As collectors downsize, there are opportunities to be had.

Steve Witmer used to represent artists selling to collectors. Now, through Lancaster Art Collectors, he’s helping collectors resell their artwork as they downsize. Witmer opened the Central Market Art Co. in the 1980s.

“I watched artists go from wondering if they would ever sell anything to making a decent income,” he says.

Some went on to open their own galleries.

“I am finding that younger art patrons are supporting living artists over ones that have passed,” Witmer says.

Woodham mentions in his book how living artists can have an advantage.

“A lot of art is sold every year by artists hosting buyers at their studios — so much so that some collectors refuse to go for fear they may be seduced into buying based on the charisma of the artist rather than the merits of the work,” he writes.

He also shares how well-known artists can dominate the industry.

He notes that in 2015, works by 59,000 living and deceased artists were sold at auction. About 600 of those artists — or just about 1% — made up about 57% of sales, according to Woodham.

About 100 pieces of art, much of it local, will likely find their way to the block at the annual Hospice & Community Care auction over Labor Day weekend in Quarryville.

Some are going to go for more than they might otherwise, given that many bidders are there to show support, says Coco Minardi, one of the folks who run that event. But there can be bargains.

“Go early and have a look at all the items,” she says. Consider a few that might be worth bidding. Then survey the audience. Sometimes you get lucky and there are few people out there who share your taste. If something’s on the block that isn’t getting a lot of bids?

“Maybe pump the gas on your bidding there,” Minardi says. “You might get something great that might start your collection.”

There is no shortage of ways to do that in Lancaster County, she says.

“This is a very rich, very fertile area to be starting an art collection,” Minardi says. “To have a space like Gallery Row that rivals the Philadelphia art museum area ... is such a treasure. They’re very lucky that they can start in their own backyard.”