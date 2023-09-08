Every kid loves a sleepover, especially if it is at Grandma’s house. And some Lancaster County grandparents have found creative ways to carve out a special space for the grandchildren when they come to visit.

For grandma Gail “Gigi” Garrett, setting up a big red-and-yellow tent in the family room of her Lancaster home has been a perfect way to make space for her two grandsons, ages 6 and 8. The boys love sleeping over in sleeping bags in the tent, whenever they spend the night with Gigi and Pop Pop.

“I like to create the whole experience of outdoor camping indoors. I even make s’mores in the kitchen for them,” Garrett says. “Of course, we can’t have a real campfire in the den.”

When the grandchildren aren’t there, unpitching the tent is quick and easy, and the family room gets back to its usual use as a place for the couple to watch TV and relax. They keep the easy-to-use tent in a nearby closet, along with games, race cars and other toys.

When it comes to having dedicated space for grandchildren, keeping things portable is a bonus. Carol Buchen of Lititz has two grandchildren who love a small whitewashed cabinet that is like a treasure chest of toys, games, stuffed animals, books and other trinkets.

“It’s not exactly my style anymore, but my grandchildren love it so much, I have to keep it until they grow up,” Buchen says.

As the grandchildren get older, she changes out the treasures, so that it grows with them. Board books become picture books, then reading books, for example.

Buchen knows that her grandchildren still love it. As soon as they arrive at Grandma’s house, they make a beeline to the special little cabinet that’s just for them.

Grandmother Shirley Showalter has written a book about grandparenting, “The Mindful Grandparent: The Art of Loving Our Children’s Children.” She has three grandchildren and her youngest lives close by and spends a lot of time at Grandma’s house in Lititz.

Showalter has set up a little corner of her home just for her granddaughter. It’s right off the kitchen and has a desk area with shelves of books, toys, puzzles and crafts. The two might bake cookies together, then read a favorite book in the little corner of the house. It makes the experience extra magical for both of them, she says.

When Susan “Nana” Smith and her husband built their new home in Mount Joy several years ago, they made an extra effort to build in a little nook that is just for their four grandchildren, a boy and three girls. Sometimes it’s just two of them at a time, and other times, all four cousins are together.

The nook is set into a cozy alcove and has plenty of room for everything from a small tent, bookshelves, a Barbie dream house, a race car track, a toy kitchen and convertible furniture that can be made into a sofa, chairs and even a small bed.

“When we first had the nook, the children were very small. Now that they are older, they use the space very imaginatively. It’s great to see how creative they can be,” Smith says.

Finding extra space for grandchildren can be as simple as looking under the stairs. Amanda Ross found a tiny space under the stairs in her Lancaster home that she made into a cozy spot for her grandson.

A retired teacher, Ross loves books, so she filled the shelves with pretty much every Little Golden Book she could find at yard sales, library sales and online. There is a little built-in bench, with a soft cushion and lots of pillows. The shelves line both sides of the little alcove, and her grandson loves to climb inside and read his favorite stories by the light of a Peter Rabbit lamp.

“When he stays over, he loves to sleep there, but it’s pretty small, so that won’t last long,” Ross says, with a smile. “We’re gonna need a bigger space pretty soon.”

Grandparent tips

Creating spaces for grandchildren begins by trying to visualize space through a child’s eye, designing the space for a toddler, then a preschooler, then a school-age child and so on, these grandparents say.

Here are some tips:

— For little ones, a low set of cabinets or shelves is a great idea. Fill the shelves with a few toys or games. Try to give them choices, but not too many choices. That way they can focus and concentrate on one activity at a time. Grandparents can teach an important lesson by having the little ones use the toy or activity and then return it to the shelf.

— Add some mini furniture for younger grandchildren, like a child-size table and chairs that can be used as a desk, work area, play area or reading area. A small alcove or special corner is great for giving grandchildren a sense of welcome at their grandparents’ house.

— For creative play, consider a small easel, blackboard or whiteboard, where grandchildren can draw, paint and express themselves. You can add other items, like musical instruments, a toy kitchen, building blocks and more. A large basket or chest can be used to store items nearby when not in use. When grandchildren have gone home with their parents, it’s easy to close the door to the alcove or tuck the basket and easel into a closet.

— Keep it simple. As children grow up — which happens quickly — the space should be adaptable to change.