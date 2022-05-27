A garden tour is the perfect chance to show the pretty side of Columbia, organizers say.

With an artist creating new pieces in each garden, it’s also a way to showcase local artists.

Hopefully, people will walk away with some ideas for their own gardens.

“You can do a lot with different kinds of space if you just have some imagination and creativity,” says Kathy Hohenadel, treasurer of Create Columbia, the organizer of the tour.

The tour in Columbia isn’t the only one coming up. Here are three tours to see gardens at private homes (and a few businesses) throughout Lancaster County.

June 5: Marietta Garden Tour

Marietta Garden Tour is a chance to see gardens throughout this historic river town. Five gardens, each at homes built in the 1800s, are within walking distance in the borough. Also on the tour are three gardens not too far from borough lines. One on Old Colebrook Road surrounds a fieldstone and brick farmhouse built in 1762 by Alexander Lowrey. One at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church is a serene memorial prayer garden. Another is on a 44-acre wheat farm.

Learn about the importance of bats in the garden during seminars held at noon and 2 p.m. and garden recipes at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Seminars are in Marietta Community House and are included with the tour.

The tour is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 5, rain or shine. Advance tickets are $10 and can be bought at Bron’s Deli in Marietta, River Road Produce on Route 441, Floral Designs of Mount Joy and Murphy’s Mercantile at Hinkle’s in Columbia. The day of the tour, tickets can be bought for $12 at the Marietta Community House, 264 W. Market St., Marietta. Proceeds benefit preservation of the Marietta Community House. For more information, visit Mariettacommunityhouse.org.

A pork barbecue lunch ($10) is available at the Marietta Community House starting at 11 a.m. To reserve a meal, call 717-994-6661.

June 11: Art in the Gardens (Columbia)

Art in the Gardens tour in Columbia features eight gardens, each with at least one artist working en plein air. Some gardens are havens for birds, bees and butterflies and have National Wildlife Foundation certifications. One has an original two-seat outhouse that’s now a potting shed. The gardens at Wright’s Ferry Mansion reflect the gardens of the era of Susanna Wright, a pioneer of colonial America.

Artists will use acrylics, oils and collages during the tour. Wright’s Ferry Mansion will have Susanna Wright’s paintings and poems throughout the garden. The Columbia School of Music will coordinate live music performances at Locust Street Park from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be plants, garden crafts and photography for sale in the park.

The tour is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 11, rain or shine. Tickets are available Saturday at Locust Street Park, 560 Locust St., from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $15 with cash or check. There is an additional fee for credit cards. Proceeds benefit Create Columbia. For more information, visit facebook.com/createcolumbia.

June 11-12: Strasburg Garden Tour

Strasburg Garden Tour will have 9 gardens to tour, with historic properties and gardens filled with native plants.

In addition to the gardens, the historic Shroy House will be open for visitors to see the ongoing restoration and watch an 1800s cooking demonstration.

The tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, rain or shine. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the tour. Advance tickets are sold online (lanc.news/SGardenTour) and at Main Street Antiques and The Speckled Hen. Tour-day tickets will be sold at Shroy House, 124 S. Decatur St. Proceeds benefits Strasburg Heritage Society.