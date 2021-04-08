This Shingle Style house at West James Street and College Avenue in Lancaster has a cut-stone foundation, prominent gables, serrated shingles at the transition, a rolled header over a gable window and small window panes over a single larger pane.
The John Holman mansion, built circa 1893 on West Chestnut Street in Lancaster, had a dominent gambrel roof, Palladian window and a rolled shingle window hood on its gable. It was designed by architect James H Warner. It's an example of the Victorian Shingle Style of design.
LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 13: SHINGLE STYLE, 1880 - 1900
We conclude the seven Victorian-era architectural styles with the one considered the “all-American” picturesque style. Born out of a rebellion to escape the lavish and excessive decoration associated with the previous six styles, Shingle style was more about form, shape and the quest for a simple expression of life.
The complexities of details, wood moldings and elaborate stone carvings gave way to a style using all-wood construction and monochromatic exterior materials — namely, cedar shingles for both walls and roofs.
The 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exposition encouraged this more independent American expression of design, built upon the premise of “reviving” colonial architecture.
The Amos D. Ailes residence, built circa 1895 on North Duke Street in Lancaster, demonstrates the shingle style with a tower wrapped into exterior skin, prominent gables and exaggerated window heads. It was designed by James H Warner.
The William H. Hager mansion, built circa 1890 on West Chestnut Street,is an example of the shingle style of design. It has intersecting gambrel roofs, Palladian windows, fish scale and serrated shingles and rolled shingles on the second floor.
Architect James H. Warner designed the original Lancaster Country Club building circa 1900. It was built with sweeping wrap-around porches, a prominent gambrel roof and a distinctive compass window — an example of Shingle Style.
The former Williamson Mansion and Carriage House was built in 1893 and designed by James H. Warner. This shingle style residence was designed with prominent gables, recessed oriel windows and rolled gable details.
Examples of Shingle Style design in Lancaster County [photos]
The late-Victorian Shingle Style of design left its mark around Lancaster County from 1880 to 1900. Click the arrows to move through the slideshow.
The William H. Hager mansion, built circa 1890 on West Chestnut Street,is an example of the shingle style of design. It has intersecting gambrel roofs, Palladian windows, fish scale and serrated shingles and rolled shingles on the second floor.
This Wheatland Avenue shingle style home, built circa 1890, has a New England seacoast gable detail.
This building detail shows a typical flaired shingle transition from a roof gable to side wall.
This Shingle Style building on Marietta Avenue was built circa 1900. It festures complex roof forms including gambrels, hipped and pyrimidal shapes and a wrap-around porch.
The former Williamson Mansion and Carriage House was built in 1893 and designed by James H. Warner. This shingle style residence was designed with prominent gables, recessed oriel windows and rolled gable details.
College Avenue row homes were designed by C. Emlen Urban, and built in 1892 with prominent gables and a variety of shingle patterns.
This College Avenue shingle style building, built circa 1870, is a depencency to the James Buchanan estate in Lancaster.
Although asymmetrical floor plans, large rambling porches and irregular rooflines help define the Shingle style’s appearance, the sculptural effect achieved by using only one exterior material and color clearly differentiated it from other styles.
Gable and gambrel roof forms were most popular and served as the main “chassis” for the house. The application of complex dormers, towers, balconies, porches and windows not only enhanced the appearance and appeal, but also increased the cost.
Once reserved only for wealthy New England seaside “cottages” and resorts, the style quickly gained popularity up and down the East Coast, and soon adaptations were found in many inland towns as well.
Unlike traditional clapboard siding, shingles could easily bend around curved forms, both vertically and horizontally, creating a sculptural effect not achievable with other building materials. The shingles formed a continuous covering that stretched smoothly and tautly over all wall and roof surfaces, whether straight or curved. Additional interest was achieved by sculpting the shingles into various patterns such as simulated fish scales, diamonds and concave and serrated shapes.
Lancaster’s two prominent architects of the late 19th century, C. Emlen Urban and James H. Warner, produced several exquisite Shingle style homes and public structures that embodied the principles and spirit of the popular style.
Both architects used stone or brick for the first-floor materials and married them with shingles for the second floor and roof elements.
The gable window found on the former West Chestnut Street residence of William H. Hager, built circa 1895, illustrates the sculpted effect that curved shingles can provide.
Similarly, the 1890 Lancaster Country Club designed by Warner demonstrates the seamless integration of roof and walls using shingles.
The style waned in popularity at the turn of the 20th century as the country turned its attention to the popularity of “revival” styles.
What windows were popular with Shingle style?
Similar to Queen Anne, sash windows consisting of one large pane on the bottom and smaller panes above were common.
What “Colonial” design elements were found on Shingle style buildings?
Palladian windows and Georgian details such as dentil molding were very common.
Why do so few examples remain in Lancaster County?
Unlike brick, cedar shingles for siding were not indigenous to the area and like the New England “summer cottages,” the Shingle style was reserved for the very wealthy.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.