Having space for guests can be quite challenging, especially when your home is already fully in use for office space, children’s playrooms, entertainment rooms and fitness centers.

One option is to have rooms that serve more than one purpose, and there are many easy ways to do that, says Janelle Goodhart of TK Building & Design in Lancaster. That way, when a guest room is needed, it’s ready and available. When it’s not, the room can serve everyday uses, like a home office or family room.

“A great solution is a Murphy bed,” Goodhart says, noting that a stylish fold-up Murphy bed offers convenient space for guests to sleep when it is open and can provide shelves and storage space when folded up.

In one case, Goodhart says, a family set up a Murphy bed in a remodeled basement room that they use as a children’s playroom. When guests arrive, kids’ toys go in a storage closet, the Murphy bed comes down, and voila! It’s a guest room.

Another client designed an exercise room with a Murphy bed. The equipment gets moved to the side when the bed is open for guests. As a plus, the guests can wake up bright and early and do some exercise if they want.

Modular furniture is another way to create adaptable space. There are a variety of styles that can function as a couch or chair and then convert to a bed by either moving several pieces together or transitioning a single piece in a few easy steps.

Lisa Myers of Lancaster keeps a sofa bed in the room she uses as a small den and TV room. When her in-laws visit from out of town, she can open up the bed. The rest of the time, it is a great place for people to watch TV or read a book.

Empty nesters may find that they have extra space for a guest room. The space doesn’t have to be big. Just enough for a bed, dresser and nightstand. It can be a fun opportunity to decorate a room in a unique style.

One of the main dual uses for a room is for guest space and office space. During the pandemic, many people worked from home and set up home offices. The spaces needed to be versatile, used as an office or for storage, with enough room for a bed.

“I have been working from home for the past three years and had to use our guest room as office space,” says Robin Bellini of Lancaster, who works as an artist and designer.

They still wanted to retain the guest room for visiting relatives, who live out West, Bellini says. They don’t have guests often but that option was important to them. So, they set up a desk and drawing table in one corner, with a small bed and chest next to it.

Bellini tries to keep the spaces somewhat separate, so it’s clear what areas are for guests and what areas are for her office. Cabinetry helps her stash all of her office and art supplies when guests are using the room so they don’t invade her workspace.

When no one is visiting, she can spread out.

“Sometimes when I work really late, I can even take a quick nap without waking my husband,” she says.

Another area couple, Lori and Brandon Shuman, remodeled their basement with the help of TK Building & Design to include a small guest room next to a living area and kitchenette. A large sliding barn door can keep the space private when there are guests. The room works perfectly for their two teenagers, who have space for friends.

“We created a multipurpose space with our teenage children in mind, as well as a guest area for out-of-town friends and family to enjoy,” Lori Shuman says, adding that the guest room has a Murphy bed for flexibility.

Make it homey

Creating a multiuse guest room involves some creativity. You need to determine how the room will be used and furnish it accordingly. It’s best to put the emphasis on the main purpose of the room, such as an office, gym, sewing room, craft room, TV room or art studio. Unless you have frequent guests, make the room work for your everyday needs before you consider its extra use as a guest room.

As Goodhart notes, the remodeled basement room in her client’s home is used as a playroom every day. Guests only visit occasionally. That’s why the Murphy bed works so well. It is only used when needed.

Once you focus on its main purpose, you can consider how the room can accommodate guests, whether it’s with a traditional bed, a convertible sofa or chair, or a Murphy bed.

Then you can plan all the special touches that will make your guests feel welcome, such as a small dresser for storage, a night table with a good reading lamp, sheets and bed linens, a comforter or blanket, and good pillows.

Other extras might include decorative pillows, artwork, an extra quilt or blanket, toiletries, soaps, lotions, fluffy towels, books, and a phone and laptop charger.

“I try to make my guests feel special and decorate the room with some of my artwork,” Bellini says.