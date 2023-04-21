At the PA Home & Garden Show in Harrisburg earlier this spring, Ethan Allen Lancaster presented “Design Your Dreams,” an exhibit featuring two fully furnished bedrooms: one a traditional style with a glamorous twist and the other a more casual option designed as a multiuse space.

The message: You can create a personal bedroom sanctuary that fits your life and style even with space or budget limitations, says Linda Stabinski, an Ethan Allen design consultant.

And more and more, she says, people are starting to do just that — and finally give the bedroom the design attention it deserves.

“People are realizing that their personal self-care can extend beyond exercise or diet or meditation,” Stabinski says. “Creating an atmosphere in the home is also a super important part of self-care. It doesn’t have to be a grand home. It doesn’t have to be a grand budget. It’s accessible to everyone.”

That focus on self-care, and the idea that the bedroom should be something more than a decor afterthought, has a lot to do with time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Emily Dusablon, a design specialist with Garman Builders.

“Work-from-home jobs have become more popular,” Dusablon says. “I think people overall for the whole house are being more intentional about creating spaces they love and want to spend time in.”

Making the bedroom more special is a part of that. “That’s the space that’s just for the owner,” she says. “You don’t have to create it for kids or for guests. It’s just for you.”

So how do you get started creating that personal bedroom sanctuary? Here are some things to consider:

Space and storage

The size of the bed may depend on the size of the room, Stabinski says, but it can also depend on how much additional furniture you need for storage. Newer homes with walk-in closets will likely require fewer storage pieces than an older home with tiny closets.

Another consideration: The more furniture you have, the more horizontal surfaces where clutter can land, Stabinski says. So if clothes are likely to land on that bench at the foot of your bed, consider a storage ottoman instead.

Function

Consider how you use your bedroom. Sure, you sleep there, but do you like to curl up with a good book, too? Perhaps you want to create a small space for a reading nook or a yoga mat. Stabinski even suggests a chair and table with a small coffee bar to get your morning started before you ever leave the room.

“You get to create it exactly for what you need and what you want and that can be changing as people change,” Dusablon says.

Lighting

“Bedrooms are one of those weird places where you want a lot of light when you’re getting ready … or you just might want to be reading a book at night and want it to feel a bit more cozy,” Dusablon says.

Fortunately, she says, there are plenty of options such as tray ceilings with rope lighting, recessed lights on dimmers and nightstand table lamps to offer just the right amount of light when you need it.

In new construction, Dusablon says, homebuyers are also increasingly looking for more windows in the bedroom to add plenty of natural light.

Window treatments

Consider whether you need it to be completely dark when you sleep or if you’re OK with some natural light coming in the room, Dusablon says.

Room darkening window treatments will block sunlight, which is especially important for someone who works overnight and sleeps during the day, Stabinski says. Light-filtering treatments are a better option for those who prefer to wake up to the soft glow of the sun rising.

Bedding

“Buying the best sheeting you can afford is a way to make your bedroom feel a little luxurious and spa-like,” Stabinski says.

A higher thread count doesn’t necessarily mean a better sheet, she says. For those who like something crisp and cool, Stabinski recommends a cotton percale. For a softer sheet, try a cotton sateen. Bamboo sheeting is also popular and will soften with every wash, she says.

Wall color

“Paint in a bedroom should be calming,” Stabinski says.

Avoid active and energetic colors like red, orange and bright yellow. Paler or darker tones are better, she says. Consider soft whites, light tans, pale lilac or a moody purple.

“Wallpaper has had a huge resurgence,” Stabinski says. “If you desire a pattern and texture, particularly on the wall where the bed sits, it’s a great way to infuse a little personality to a space.”

Focal point

Speaking of the wall behind the bed, both designers say it deserves special attention.

“Every room needs a focal point,” Stabinski says. In a family room, she says, it might be a fireplace or a spectacular window. “In the bedroom, the natural focal point is the bed. It’s the largest piece in the room. … If you want to, think of it as the throne of the room.”

You can emphasize that focal point in a number of ways:

Accent the wall: Give the wall where the bed sits a different treatment, Stabinski says, such as an accent paint color or wallpaper. Peel-and-stick wallpaper and murals are fun and relatively inexpensive, Dusablon says.

Another option is installing wood trim in any number of patterns, Dusablon says, whether it’s a shiplap, board-and-batten or coffered look.

Textile treatments: Rather than accenting the entire wall, narrow the focus a bit more to the area behind the bed by hanging a stationary drapery or a tapestry. For a more bohemian look, consider a multidimensional macrame or textile weaving, Stabinksi says.

Artwork: A simple piece of art can be enough to set a nice backdrop for the bed, Dusablon says. If the thought of a heavy glass frame looming above your head while you sleep makes you uncomfortable, Stabinski suggests gallery-stretched canvas on a lightweight wooden frame.

Go bold with the bed: Let the bed do the work all by itself. That could mean making a grand statement with a poster bed or simply choosing a taller, more dramatic headboard.

Make it a priority

“My biggest advice to my clients is to not put the bedroom off till last,” Stabinski says. “I see that so much. There’s lots of effort in public spaces … and they either wait for years to do the bedroom or never do the bedroom at all.”

Such was the case with Stabinski’s clients, Mike and Lesli Lafata, who until recently had the same “matchy matchy” bedroom furniture that they had purchased when they married 39 years ago.

“We have never really liked our furniture,” Lesli says. “Our likes in our 20s were way different than they are now in our 60s.”

On top of that, they were sick of staring at the same salmon-colored walls for years, she says.

The Lafatas had worked with Stabinski on other rooms of their house, but it wasn’t until this past year that they enlisted her help to refresh all four bedrooms: the master, a new ensuite above the garage and the two bedrooms that once belonged to their now-adult son and daughter.

“We wanted a place in our room where we could sit and have coffee or wine, read a book,” Lesli says.

They now have two chairs and a table where they can do just that, or simply have a conversation. Other transformations include creamy white walls, mirrors to give a more open feel, a tufted headboard and an ottoman.

Previously, the only lighting in the room came from two nightstand lamps, Lesli says. Stabinski upgraded the lighting to include recessed lights, a ceiling fan with lights and an additional lamp with the table and chairs.

“It’s beautiful,” Lesli says. “Before, you used it to sleep in. Now, it really is a beautiful place to be. … It just gives you such a happy feeling to be having a beautiful space you wake up every morning and go to bed in. It’s so much more functional. I wish we would have done it a long time ago.”