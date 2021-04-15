Last year, tens of thousands of tulips bloomed at Hershey Gardens between Easter and Mother’s Day.

Their vibrant pink, yellow and purple flowers screamed spring even if they yelled behind closed doors.

In a few weeks, we might get an encore performance.

This spring, the gardens are open. Yet time will tell how the flowers perform in their second year. While home gardeners may enjoy the same tulips year after year, Hershey Gardens plants new bulbs every year. The pandemic changed that. Just as many of us have been asked to do more, the tulips will try to shine two years in a row.

“We are taking a little bit of a chance but we’re hopeful,” says Alyssa Hagarman, horticultural specialist at the gardens.

Open season

For decades, tulips marked the opening of Hershey’s seasonal gardens. In the 1950s, employees dressed in Dutch costumes to welcome visitors. In 1982, Tiny Tim sang “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” there.

Today, the gardens are open year-round. The tulips still are a colorful marker of spring and attract thousands of visitors.

Designing spring

Over the past few years, Hagarman has designed the tulip displays. In the large beds shaped like fans behind the conservatory, she’s come up with polka dot- and diamond-shaped designs. She’s drawn big swaths of color. When picking the tulips, she considers details beyond color, like when they bloom plus their height and shape (from pointy to peony-like).

As the 2020 tulips were emerging, the garden was shuttered, along with the much of the state. The site was still closed when Hagarman usually creates her order of thousands of tulip bulbs for the following year.

More than half of the gardens’ revenue comes from admissions, says Amy Zeigler, director of Hershey Gardens. So staff made the decision to keep the 2020 tulips and hope they’d pop up in year two.

Pandemic changes

Instead of pulling up the bulbs and composting them, the leaves were left to absorb energy from the sun. The beds were lightly mulched and no annuals were added above the bulbs.

Staff and volunteers focused on planting annuals and then chrysanthemums in gardens closer to the conservatory.

This spring, new tulip bulbs around the conservatory are emerging and the tulips in the fan beds are coming up too.

Empty spots will be filled with cold-hardy pansies and African daisies (osteospermum).

Bloom time

The big question from visitors at this time of year is: When will the tulips bloom?

There’s weather to consider. Plus, this year, it’s even more difficult to answer with so many second-year tulips.

“Generally we say around Mother’s Day for them to look their best but again, some years, it’s a week or two before,” Hagarman says. “Some years, it’s a week or two after. It really is weather-dependent. It’s stressful for us, too.”

New at the gardens

After tulip watch ends, expect some changes at the gardens. The perennial garden will be redesigned, thanks to a donation. A garden in the Children’s Garden will get a facelift. The High Point Garden will shift from roses to native plants.

Many in-person events stopped during the pandemic. Those are expected to return as restrictions relax, Zeigler says.

New this year is a day for roses, Aug. 8, with talks about roses, kids’ crafts, a scavenger hunt and tours of the extensive rose gardens.

Here's a look at last year's tulips: