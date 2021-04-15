Last year, tens of thousands of tulips bloomed at Hershey Gardens between Easter and Mother’s Day.
Their vibrant pink, yellow and purple flowers screamed spring even if they yelled behind closed doors.
In a few weeks, we might get an encore performance.
This spring, the gardens are open. Yet time will tell how the flowers perform in their second year. While home gardeners may enjoy the same tulips year after year, Hershey Gardens plants new bulbs every year. The pandemic changed that. Just as many of us have been asked to do more, the tulips will try to shine two years in a row.
“We are taking a little bit of a chance but we’re hopeful,” says Alyssa Hagarman, horticultural specialist at the gardens.
Open season
For decades, tulips marked the opening of Hershey’s seasonal gardens. In the 1950s, employees dressed in Dutch costumes to welcome visitors. In 1982, Tiny Tim sang “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” there.
Today, the gardens are open year-round. The tulips still are a colorful marker of spring and attract thousands of visitors.
Designing spring
Over the past few years, Hagarman has designed the tulip displays. In the large beds shaped like fans behind the conservatory, she’s come up with polka dot- and diamond-shaped designs. She’s drawn big swaths of color. When picking the tulips, she considers details beyond color, like when they bloom plus their height and shape (from pointy to peony-like).
As the 2020 tulips were emerging, the garden was shuttered, along with the much of the state. The site was still closed when Hagarman usually creates her order of thousands of tulip bulbs for the following year.
More than half of the gardens’ revenue comes from admissions, says Amy Zeigler, director of Hershey Gardens. So staff made the decision to keep the 2020 tulips and hope they’d pop up in year two.
Staff and volunteers focused on planting annuals and then chrysanthemums in gardens closer to the conservatory.
This spring, new tulip bulbs around the conservatory are emerging and the tulips in the fan beds are coming up too.
Empty spots will be filled with cold-hardy pansies and African daisies (osteospermum).
Bloom time
The big question from visitors at this time of year is: When will the tulips bloom?
There’s weather to consider. Plus, this year, it’s even more difficult to answer with so many second-year tulips.
“Generally we say around Mother’s Day for them to look their best but again, some years, it’s a week or two before,” Hagarman says. “Some years, it’s a week or two after. It really is weather-dependent. It’s stressful for us, too.”
New at the gardens
After tulip watch ends, expect some changes at the gardens. The perennial garden will be redesigned, thanks to a donation. A garden in the Children’s Garden will get a facelift. The High Point Garden will shift from roses to native plants.
Many in-person events stopped during the pandemic. Those are expected to return as restrictions relax, Zeigler says.
New this year is a day for roses, Aug. 8, with talks about roses, kids’ crafts, a scavenger hunt and tours of the extensive rose gardens.
Here's a look at last year's tulips:
Tulips blooming at the Hershey Gardens in Derry Twp. Wednesday April 15, 2020. More than 24,000 tulips are in peak bloom at Hershey Gardens in mid-April. The gardens have been closed to the public after Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders, though media was invited to capture the gorgeous tulips despite everyone staying at home.
Smoke stacks from the former Hershey Chocolate factory in the background as the tulips at the Hershey Gardens in Derry Twp. Wednesday April 15, 2020. More than 24,000 tulips are in peak bloom at Hershey Gardens in mid-April. The gardens have been closed to the public after Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders, though media was invited to capture the gorgeous tulips despite everyone staying at home.
Tulips blooming with Hersheypark’s Kissing Tower in the background, at the Hershey Gardens in Derry Twp. Wednesday April 15, 2020. More than 24,000 tulips are in peak bloom at Hershey Gardens in mid-April. The gardens have been closed to the public after Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders, though media was invited to capture the gorgeous tulips despite everyone staying at home.
Tulips blooming with Hotel Hershey in the background at the Hershey Gardens in Derry Twp. Wednesday April 15, 2020. More than 24,000 tulips are in peak bloom at Hershey Gardens in mid-April. The gardens have been closed to the public after Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders, though media was invited to capture the gorgeous tulips despite everyone staying at home.
This spring, Hershey Gardens is open. Yet time will tell how the flowers perform in their second year.
Nearly 26,000 tulips are in their full glory right on time at Hershey Gardens, but they’re blooming behind closed doors.
If you want to have your own tulip garden, here are tips for tulip success.
