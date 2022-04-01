Andre Rothblatt accidentally discovered the dark. The San Francisco architect didn’t set out to prove that a room without windows could be exciting. He merely listened to young clients who favored the steampunk genre. The whimsical black powder room with visible gold plumbing pipes he created has marched right into interior design magazines as a lesson on how to design a room without natural light.

“I embraced the dark,” Rothblatt recalls. “The reaction has been amazing.”

Going dark is just one way to handle a room with little or no natural light. Designers offer many ways to brighten spaces from fake windows, sun tunnels, mirrors, crystal furniture and even Christmas lights.

David Lyall sees benefits in both playing up the dark or embracing the light. It depends on the client. For some customers, Lyall suggests a rich, dark hue, say maroon, for windowless walls with the ceiling painted a contrasting color to draw the eye upward and expand the space.

“This adds interest,” says Lyall, who owns David Lyall Home & Design in Lancaster.

“It’s a myth that dark walls make a room feel small or contained,” he says.

Deep, dark mysterious rooms make corners disappear, Lyall says. Art, pillows and a few accents would carry the only lighter color in the room.

Don’t like dark rooms? No problem. Illuminate your space.

Creative lighting

Anita Yoder’s kitchen runs dark. Yoder, who owns Heritage Design Interiors near New Holland, turned to unobtrusive lights hooked to a timer. For instance, she lays white Christmas lights on top of her kitchen cabinets to provide a soft glow.

Amazon sells several types of battery-operated LED white fairy lights. One choice from eLightBulb features a five-pack that consists of 7-foot strands of 20 waterproof warm white fairy lights, operated by a timer. Buyers will also need to purchase three AA batteries separately. The set sells for $13.99 with one-day delivery available.

The designer also relies on floor spotlights. She uses one to illuminate the space behind a ficus tree in the corner of her kitchen. The 25-watt bulb Yoder uses creates a soft glow, she says. Lights can also highlight a painting or add a glow behind furniture or to brighten a corner.

Walmart offers two Honwell LED indoor accent lights that come with two remotes and dimmable bulbs for $32.96 online, with delivery in about two weeks. The batteries power the bulbs for 50 hours.

Mirror, mirror

Mirrors provide an option to expand natural light. “Mirrors are a great way to make a space better,” Lyall says. He advises people to go big. “I’m talking about oversize gigantic mirrors that lean against a wall,” he says.

The designer sends clients to area antique stores to look for pieces with intricate and interestingly carved frames. Wayfair.com offers many full-length mirrors that lean against the wall or use included stands. Basic leaning mirrors run around $200 on the site, but a carved frame will cost more. Wayfair has those for about $600, including a traditional beveled Venetian mirror that measure 68 by 41 inches for $619.99.

Yoder would recommend putting that huge mirror across from any natural light in the room to increase brightness.

Furniture provides another way to brighten a room. Some designers say look for light-colored or clear pieces to use as coffee and side tables to reflect light. Lyall goes one step further and recommends mirrored cubes as a side table or a few pushed together for a cocktail table.

“It’s a great way to have surface space and make that space disappear,” he says. “Mirrors are a great way to make everything better.”

Wayfair and Amazon offer mirrored cubes. A 16-by-16-inch cube from Howard Elliott sells for $131.57 on Amazon with delivery in about six days. Or, choose a 20.9-inch-tall twisted end table from Hanchett on Wayfair for $167.99 with about two weeks shipping.

Window alternatives

Don’t have windows? Make faux ones, says Ron Tschudy, who works with Nathan Mayo & Associates in Shillington. Install louvered shutters over bare drywall with a fitted window casing. Add strips of LED lights inside. Then, turn on a switch to illuminate a basement or other sunless room, the designer advises.

Clients don’t have to buy shutters, available at The Home Depot or Lowe’s. Add LED light strips directly above and below a mirror and cover with curtains or a shade, Tschudy advises.

Or, for rooms that lack a beautiful view, mimic one yourself, writes Carolyn Purnell for ApartmentTherapy.com. Frame a huge picture of an exterior scene, she suggests.

“If you can’t have a window to the outside world, then why not create one?”

Actually, homeowners can add windows, but the cost may be huge. Alternatives run much less. Skylights cost about $4,000, but the room must have at most a 3- to 4-foot attic, says Kenzin O’Connell, who co-owns Joyland Roofing in Elizabethtown. Installation takes several days and will leave a resident with debris to clean up. The light that comes through is clear, says O’Connell, who sits under a skylight in his office as vice president of operations.

More home dwellers are putting in sun tunnels, though, which run flexible tubing from a room’s ceiling through the attic to the roof. Diameters often range from 12 inches to 16 inches and bring diffused light into a room.

“They are fabulous,” says Yoder, who put one sun tunnel in a dark bathroom and another one in her bedroom closet. Joyland Roofing charges about $1,200 per sun tunnel, and can install them in about half a day with most of the work occurring outside, O’Connell says.