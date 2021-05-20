It’s time to plant tomatoes! Although they may survive cool spring weather, tomato plants do not truly thrive until temperatures are above 70 F during the day and 60 F at night. This year you might consider growing some new varieties.

Last summer, on a whim, I posted a question on the Penn State Master Gardener Facebook group, “What’s your favorite tomato variety and why?” A bevy of passionate responses highlighted some tomato varieties that were new to me. Here is a description of some of the more tempting varieties and their suggested uses.

Cooking

— Amish Paste: The origin of this heirloom tomato is a bit of a mystery, but some sources say that the seeds were originally collected from the Lancaster County Amish community. This plum-shaped tomato is a favorite for cooking and sauces.

— Hungarian Heart — As the name suggests, this heirloom was first grown in Eastern Europe. It is a classic oxheart tomato shape that grows to a large size and has few seeds.

— San Marzano: Developed in Italy as a sauce tomato, this variety would probably win a contest among Penn State master gardeners as the best loved for cooking. Flavorful, meaty flesh is found right inside the skin.

Fresh eating

— Dr. Wyche’s Yellow: Legend has it that the Oklahoma dentist who originated this tomato variety fertilized the plants with elephant dung from an overwintering circus. Even without the original fertilizer, golden-yellow fruit weigh a pound or more.

— Green Zebra: This full-sized tomato is named for its green color that turns yellowish as it ripens, accentuating darker green stripes. Fruit is fairly small, but an excellent addition to salads.

— Pineapple: A sweet heirloom tomato with a variegated red, orange and yellow appearance. Great for slicing.

Cherry tomatoes

Many master gardeners mentioned yellow cherry tomatoes as their favorite to eat right out of the garden.

Popular varieties are Lemon Drop, Sun Gold, Yellow Mini and Gold Nugget.

All-around favorites

These tomato varieties are reputed to be great both for cooking and for eating fresh.

— German Red Strawberry: Despite the name, this is a large tomato. A classic oxheart or large strawberry shape, this tomato is valued for sandwiches, salads, canning and soups.

— Health Kick Hybrid: This tomato contains 50% more of the antioxidant lycopene than most tomatoes. Its fans find it to be delicious when eaten fresh and also great for tomato sauce.

Many of these tomato varieties are heirlooms. This means that the variety was open pollinated and that the seeds will be true to the parent. You can save and replant the seeds of heirloom tomatoes and expect the same delicious harvest year after year.

Keep an eye out for these varieties or try out some others that are new to you. Garden centers, roadside stands and community plant sales are great sources.

If you have questions about your tomato plants or other garden concerns, contact Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County at LancasterMG@psu.edu.

Lois Miklas is an area coordinator, for several counties including Lancaster, for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.