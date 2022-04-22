Spring is here!

Where can you find spring flowers?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of April 22.

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

Wildflowers are blooming at Lancaster Conservancy's riverlands preserves, including Kelly's Run Nature Preserve, Clark Nature Preserve, Climbers Run Nature Center, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve, Ferncliff Wildlife and Wildflower Preserve and Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve, says Keith Williams, community engagement coordinator with the conservancy.

Recent week's frigid temperatures slowed growth a bit but didn't harm plants. Dutchman's breeches are still blooming along with squirrel corn, trillium, trout lilies, orchids, May apples, woodland phlox and red Columbine.

Windolph Landing Nature Preserve in Lancaster has lots of Virginia bluebells (Note: most of the bluebells spotted in late March were along the hillside.)

(Note: most of the bluebells spotted in late March were along the hillside.) Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry is usually mid-April through late April, but that could change depending on the weather, Williams says. To avoid crowds, visit on a weekday, early in the morning or in the evening. People and pets should stay on trails to avoid damaging plants, Williams added.

And while the flowers are beautiful, look for the wildlife they support, including bees, comma butterflies and question mark butterflies.

Tulips

Japanese flowering cherry (Prunus serrulata ′Shirotae′)

Eastern Redbud (Cercis canadensis and Cercis canadensis ′Royal White′)

Showy Trillium (Trillium grandiflorum)

Lupine (Lupinus ′Masterpiece′)

Bleeding-heart (Lamprocapnos spectabilis)

Royal Azalea (Rhododendron schlippenbachii)

Grape-hyacinth (Muscari aucheri ′White Magic′)

Chinese Corydalis (Corydalis cheilanthifolia)

Fritillary (Fritillaria persica ′Ivory Bells′)

Look for flowers along the Wildflower Trail and near Indian Rock.