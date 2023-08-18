Perennial plants promise to return every year yet they take their time to settle in.

The first year, they sleep. The next year, they creep. And then they leap.

It’s leap year for the perennial garden at Hershey Gardens. Planted in 2021, the garden has filled out with native plants, grasses and pollinator-friendly plants. While the garden is designed with highlights throughout the year, it’s shining as summer fades to fall.

To find the perennials, visitors at Hershey Gardens leave the conservatory, pass Swan Lake and walk through the rose gardens (still in full bloom thanks to constant deadheading from staff and volunteers). They walk through the gazebo and pass the annual-filled seasonal display beds. They turn right at the M.S. Hershey Tribute Garden and duck under the branches of the weeping European beech. Just outside the garden gate, the perennial garden grows.

For decades, this space has been the spot for perennial plants that die back after frost and return year after year. But there was a mishmash of plants and more trees than horticultural manager Alyssa Hagarman liked.

“I love the perennial garden and I always thought it can be more than it is,” she says.

Designing a new garden

The opportunity for a full overhaul came with an undisclosed donation from the Wood family in honor of Dick Wood, a Hershey resident who loved gardening, says Anthony Haubert, communications and public relations manager with the M.S. Hershey Foundation.

With the donation, Hagarman had the resources to re-design the entire space, which covers nearly an acre. She saved a few plants, including peonies, tall rudbeckia, joe pye weed and Siberian iris. The main changes came with about 40 types of plants chosen to have both sweeps of color and interest year-round.

Staff and volunteers planted in spring 2021. The perennial show starts with witch hazel blooming in winter and daffodils blooming in the spring. Then come the peonies, followed by several kinds of baptisia (including the bi-color pink lemonade) and purple globe master allium.

In the summer, serendipity hybrid allium blooms along with firefly peach sky yarrow, little redhead Indian pink (a native plant with a flower that resembles a firecracker), salvias, coreopsis and more.

The garden’s framed by shrubs such as boxwoods that stay green year-round, butterfly bushes and winecraft black smokebush with purple leaves that deepen through the summer.

“It adds a different color,” Hagarman says. “Just with the leaves, we don’t even need flowers on it.”

In between are three types of grasses. Prairie Winds Totem Pole switchgrass stands straight with steel blue leaves and feathery seed heads. Puppy Love fountain grass is a dwarf Pennisetum with deep chocolate fluffy seed heads. Karl Foerster feather reed grass looks like wheat in the summer.

Plant care

While not every plant is native, Hagarman added plenty of native plants.

“They do well here and they don’t need a lot of attention,” she says.

The plants were well-watered after planting thanks to a new irrigation system in one of the hottest spots of the garden. Once the plant roots were established, the extra irrigation has only been used if dry periods extend past a month.

“A lot of these perennials don’t like to be super-wet,” Hagarman says.

The ones that like more water, like lobelias, now grow within the splash zone of the garden’s central fountain.

Staff call this part of Hershey Gardens Dodge City. Beyond the garden gate are plenty of hungry deer. Deer repellent worked in the perennial garden but smelled terrible, Hagarman says. Peppermint oil worked and smelled better but it must be sprayed on the ground, not the plants. Using both seems to have worked, she says, or perhaps the deer are not interested in the plants now that they’re not so new and tasty.

The deer have left the plants alone and this year has been the best yet for the perennial garden, Hagarman says. And there’s more to come.

“It’s going to get better as it gets older,” she says.