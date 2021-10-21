As fall arrives at the Brubaker home, a skeleton settles into bed, the dolls don their Halloween masks and spooky treats (real and faux) appear in the kitchen.

Downstairs, it’s Halloween 365 days a year.

Gary and Denise Brubaker have a special room dedicated to their spooky collectibles, which range from 1950s to Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of the “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Their home is one of nine stops on Columbia’s new Halloween house tour. The Oct. 31 tour will raise money for Create Columbia while showing off collections, creativity and some of the borough’s spooky history.

The Brubakers, along with friends Kay and Charles Leader, came up with the idea for a new kind of tour for the nonprofit.

“We figured everybody has Christmas tours,” Denise says. “Why not do a Halloween tour?”

Create Columbia uses proceeds from events like the summer garden tour for student scholarships and revitalization efforts in the borough. The Brubakers and the Leaders signed up to join the tour they’re organizing.

“We want to help Columbia,” Gary says.

“And we’re proud of our collection,” Denise adds.

From turkeys to pumpkins

The couple has several collections displayed throughout their home on the eastern side of the borough, including ceramic crocks and Fiestaware.

Halloween is Gary’s holiday and Christmas is Denise’s, but they hunt and collect together. The couple were classmates in Columbia’s Class of 1968. They now have three children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Collecting for holidays started about 25 years ago when Gary bought two paper-mâché turkeys for a quarter each at a yard sale.

He later learned they were worth $400.

That led to collecting paper-mâché pumpkins.

When their children moved out, they had room to display their growing collections. The paint in the basement bedrooms of sons Jason and Gary II even fit the theme and became the year-round Halloween room.

“They wanted it painted purple and black for the Colorado Rockies and I gave in to ’em,” Denise says. “I let them do it and now all these years later, it’s perfect because it's black and purple for Halloween.”

A growing collection

The Brubakers have had more time to travel to antique shops over the last five years since he retired from Anvil International and she retired from Eastern Alliance Insurance. Now they can drive to Carlisle or Rehoboth Beach to look for collectibles. They also search closer to home at places like Bootleg Antiques, Tollbooth Antiques and Burning Bridge Antiques Market, all in Columbia.

Online auctions expand the hunt even further. These competitive sales can lead to higher prices, like one black cat paper-mâché candy bucket Gary just couldn’t let pass by.

He won and that cat’s protected in a cabinet. Buying a few cabinets (black of course) has helped contain a collection that’s on display year-round.

“It’s easier to keep everything behind glass so it keeps it from getting dusty, dirty, broken,” Denise says.

With so many collectibles, it’s hard to pick favorites. But there are a few that stand out.

Denise treasures the first Halloween piece she picked out: a tiny plastic scarecrow with a black and white checked shirt.

Gary points out a pumpkin that’s only half-painted. Their grandson Evan Ross made it when he was 3 years old.

“It’s just something that he said he wanted to make his Pap for Halloween,” Denise says.

The skeletons, witches, cats and ghosts are fun to collect. They also remind Gary of his childhood and how his Halloween memories were less scary and more sugary.

“Most of the year, you didn’t get candy when you were a kid, growing up then. You got a little at the holidays, like Christmas,” Gary says. “(At Halloween) you could run to house to house to house and get three bags because we could trick or treat three nights.”